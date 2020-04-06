Two new indie movies find different ways to topple the patriarchy

One twist of fate of the coronavirus pandemic is that, with the closing of movie theaters nationwide, smaller independent movies are suddenly getting more prominence. Two new films, Eliza Hittman’s “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” and Malgorzata Szumowska’s “The Other Lamb,” are both out this week for rental on streaming sites like VUDU, Apple TV and more.
The films share similar themes, both following a young woman’s struggle for self-determination in the face of an oppressive patriarchal system. But they express those themes in different ways.
Hittman specializes in empathetic but unsparing films (“Beach Rats,” “It Felt Like Love”) about teenagers, especially teenage girls, navigating a world that seems to value them largely for their sexuality. “Never” builds on those themes, a heartbreaking and harrowing film with a powerful lead performance by first-time actress Sidney Flanigan.
The film opens with a 1950s-themed high school talent show, with students dancing and doo-wopping, an exercise in kitschy nostalgia. Then Autumn (Flanigan) takes the stage with her acoustic guitar, turning The Exciters’ 1963 hit “He Got The Power” into an emotionally raw lament about male oppression (“He makes me do things I don’t want to do.”). The audience is visibly uncomfortable, and the scene quickly establishes Autumn as a teenager out of step with the forced cheeriness of her classmates.
Teased by her classmates, verbally abused at home by her lout of a stepfather, Autumn has built up a hard shell of teenage petulance and defiance to protect herself. But she’s also four months pregnant and the father (whose identity we never learn), has left her on her own.
She goes to the local reproductive health clinic, where volunteers try to cajole her into keeping the baby or giving it up for adoption (when she hints at abortion, a volunteer immediately pops in an anti-abortion propaganda video called “Hard Truth”). Autumn decides she isn’t ready to be a mother, but because Pennsylvania is a parental consent state, has to plan a bus trip to New York to get the procedure.
We see again and again the barriers, both personal and institutional, that society puts up to make it harder for Autumn to exercise her legal right to choose. In a way, “Never Really Sometimes Always” plays like a somber opposite to a film like “Uncut Gems” or “Good Time,” in which a man racing through New York encounters one obstacle after another in pursuit of a goal. Here, the journey is painfully slow rather than fast-paced and thrilling, the obstacles a constant frustration.
But Autumn has an ally, her cousin Skylar (Talia Ryder). Skylar is popular at school, but she’s also sympathetic to Autumn’s plight, and accompanies her on her trip, taking on a protective role. And, occasionally, Autumn finds other women along the way willing to help her, in particular a clinic worker. In the film’s most devastating scene, the camera stays on Autumn’s face as the worker asks her a series of multiple choice questions (the “never rarely always sometimes” of the title) about her sexual history. Autumn’s hardened shell finally cracks, revealing the pain she’s carrying inside.
“Never” was released theatrically in March in major U.S. cities from Focus Features, but post-quarantine shifted to video-on-demand before it had the chance to expand into smaller markets like Madison. On the one hand, it may be harder to imagine someone spending $20 to rent this sharply drawn indie film compared to a blockbuster like “Birds of Prey” or “Trolls World Tour.” But on the other hand, it's now more available to the kind of audience, like teenage girls, to whom Autumn’s story could really speak to.
While Hittman’s film is as authentic as possible, Malgorzata Szumowska’s “The Other Lamb” is an austere horror film that plays out like a surreal parable. The film, available on streaming through IFC Midnight for $7, follows a cult hidden deep in the woods of the Pacific Northwest.
A cult leader, who his disciples call Shepherd (Michiel Huisman), leads a flock of about 15 women and girls. The women, his “wives,” wear red dresses and the daughters he has with them wear blue dresses. (What has happened to any male children is never discussed.) It is implied that, someday, the daughters will put on the red dresses and become the next generation of wives.
One of the daughters, Selah (Raffey Cassidy) is at first intensely devoted to pleasing Shepherd, and the disciples compete with each other for his attention and approval. But eventually, she starts to understand how dysfunctional and abusive Shepherd’s flock is, and the adulation in her eyes turns to accusation.
Catherine S. McMullen’s screenplay leaves much unsaid about these characters, and we learn nothing about their time before the cult. It’s as if the outside world doesn’t even exist, a feeling heightened by the forbidding beauty of the wilderness locations. And the film is peppered with nightmarish visions, never clearly defining whether they are Selah’s dreams or actual memories.
It makes for an aesthetically striking and unsettling film, but one that keeps the audience at a remove. It plays better as an allegory for a patriarchal society than a real examination of one.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!