Two new indie movies find different ways to topple the patriarchy

Teased by her classmates, verbally abused at home by her lout of a stepfather, Autumn has built up a hard shell of teenage petulance and defiance to protect herself. But she’s also four months pregnant and the father (whose identity we never learn), has left her on her own.

She goes to the local reproductive health clinic, where volunteers try to cajole her into keeping the baby or giving it up for adoption (when she hints at abortion, a volunteer immediately pops in an anti-abortion propaganda video called “Hard Truth”). Autumn decides she isn’t ready to be a mother, but because Pennsylvania is a parental consent state, has to plan a bus trip to New York to get the procedure.

We see again and again the barriers, both personal and institutional, that society puts up to make it harder for Autumn to exercise her legal right to choose. In a way, “Never Really Sometimes Always” plays like a somber opposite to a film like “Uncut Gems” or “Good Time,” in which a man racing through New York encounters one obstacle after another in pursuit of a goal. Here, the journey is painfully slow rather than fast-paced and thrilling, the obstacles a constant frustration.