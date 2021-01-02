Twenty years later, 'Amores Perros' has lost none of its bite

Some first-time filmmakers start small, focusing on a modest project they know they can succeed at before upgrading to bigger things.

Some filmmakers are not Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu. The Mexican director, who has two Best Director Oscars for “Birdman” and “The Revenant” as well as a Best Original Screenplay Oscar for “Birdman,” held nothing back in 2000 with “Amores Perros.” His first feature is a violent, sprawling, 154-minute saga that follows multiple characters at different strata of Mexico City society.

The movie starts by dropping the viewer in the middle of a car chase/shootout and keeps that pace going. Making the film was “exhausting,” Iñárritu said in a new interview on the new Criterion Collection Blu-ray of “Amores Perros,” released in time for the film’s 20th anniversary.

To which I say, brother, you should try watching it.

I remember being blown sideways when I first saw “Amores Perros,” and I worried it wouldn’t hold up 20 years later. While some elements feel a little dated (the overlapping “hypertext” plot feels very late ‘90s/early oughts), it’s still an arresting and audacious debut, especially in this new restored 4K print overseen by Iñárritu.