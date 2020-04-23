'True History of the Kelly Gang' tells bloody tale of Australian outlaw

Audiences who only know actor George MacKay from playing the determined World War I soldier in “1917” are in for quite a shock seeing him in “True History of the Kelly Gang.”
Wild-eyed, stripped to the waist, smeared with blood and howling like a banshee, the British actor comes across more like a 1970s punk rocker than a notorious 1870s Australian outlaw. The ferocious performance perfectly suits Justin Kurzel’s brutal and poetic film, based on Peter Carey’s 2000 novel.
“True History of the Kelly Gang” opens Friday on digital streaming platforms and video-on-demand through IFC Films.
“Nothing you’re about to see is true” are the first words of the screen, echoing in theme the post-modern nature of Carey’s novel, which is written from Kelly’s perspective as an act of self-mythologizing. (“Every man should be the author of his own history,” Kelly says later in the film.)
What we do know is true is that Kelly was the son of an Irish convict in the British colony of Victoria, and grew up to become a bushranger, bank robber and folk hero to the oppressed poor. A century later, Australians still debate whether Kelly’s legend as the country’s "Robin Hood” is justified, or if he was just a thieving murderer from a lawless era long past.
Kurzel leans into the space between fact and legend in telling Kelly’s story. As a boy, Kelly (Orlando Schwerdt) grows up with seven siblings and a harried mother (Essie Davis of “The Babadook") in a creaking shack in the middle of a blasted landscape of gnarled, leafless trees. His father is a drunk and a failure, forced to stand aside as Kelly’s mother sells herself to a local constable (Charlie Hunnam) to feed the family.
Later, Kelly’s mother sells him to a bushwhacker (Russell Crowe), a Falstaffian figure who is by turns tender and tough to his young charge, mentoring in the rough ways of the world. Nearly disappearing beneath a huge gray beard, Crowe seems to be having a ball in the role, including singing a profane anti-police song that may give “True History” the record for the most utterances of one particular swear word in cinema history.
Crowe disappears too quickly from the screen, as Kelly and his mother are arrested for attempted murder. When Kelly’s released from prison, he’s grown into the strutting teenage rebel played by MacKay. Now the head of the family with his mother still in prison, Kelly initially tries to walk the straight and narrow, and even has something of a friendship with the new constable (Nicholas Hoult) until he is, inevitably, betrayed.
Poverty, injustice, and his own inner wildness finally push him to lawlessness. Inspired by an Irish revolutionary group who wore women’s dresses while carrying out acts of violent resistance, Kelly assembles his gang. They put on the dresses and makeshift suits of armor, and embark on a campaign of terror, all in the hopes of freeing his mother.
The revolutionary romance of Kelly’s words (delivered in voiceover by MacKay) is belied by the brutality of his actions, culminating in a bloodsoaked last stand. Kurzel uses some avant-garde visual flourishes to get us inside Kelly’s fevered state of mind, such as flashing strobe lights during that standoff, or strapping a camera to his body GoPro-style, the lens focused on his manic face.
Interestingly, Kurzel tends to avoid the expected beats of the outlaw story; instead of seeing his gang rob banks or trains, we see the prelude and the aftermath. “True History” may not be the true story, or even Kelly’s version of the true story, but Kurzel has put his own distinctive, bloody handprint upon it.
