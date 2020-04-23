'True History of the Kelly Gang' tells bloody tale of Australian outlaw

Kurzel leans into the space between fact and legend in telling Kelly’s story. As a boy, Kelly (Orlando Schwerdt) grows up with seven siblings and a harried mother (Essie Davis of “The Babadook") in a creaking shack in the middle of a blasted landscape of gnarled, leafless trees. His father is a drunk and a failure, forced to stand aside as Kelly’s mother sells herself to a local constable (Charlie Hunnam) to feed the family.

Later, Kelly’s mother sells him to a bushwhacker (Russell Crowe), a Falstaffian figure who is by turns tender and tough to his young charge, mentoring in the rough ways of the world. Nearly disappearing beneath a huge gray beard, Crowe seems to be having a ball in the role, including singing a profane anti-police song that may give “True History” the record for the most utterances of one particular swear word in cinema history.

Crowe disappears too quickly from the screen, as Kelly and his mother are arrested for attempted murder. When Kelly’s released from prison, he’s grown into the strutting teenage rebel played by MacKay. Now the head of the family with his mother still in prison, Kelly initially tries to walk the straight and narrow, and even has something of a friendship with the new constable (Nicholas Hoult) until he is, inevitably, betrayed.