'Trip to Greece' brings comic journeys to an end

One of the pleasures of the “Trip” series is the ability to live vicariously, to jump into the shoes of two moderately famous British comic actors as they travel through a foreign country, eat great food, and trade genial putdowns of each other’s careers.

That thrill is even more pronounced after two months in coronavirus lockdown. Even riding around in a rental car with someone I don’t live with seems like an absolute dream.

But there’s always been an undercurrent of melancholy to these vastly entertaining films, as Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon, playing fictionalized versions of themselves, grapple with age and mortality. There are only so many more countries to visit, more meals to eat. Instead of whistling past the graveyard, they’re doing Anthony Hopkins impressions.

That melancholy really comes to the fore in “The Trip To Greece,” the latest and supposedly last of the four films. Michael Winterbottom’s film (now getting a video-on-demand only release) is just as much breezy, sunny fun as the other three, until it takes an unexpected turn toward poignancy.