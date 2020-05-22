'Trip to Greece' brings comic journeys to an end

One of the pleasures of the “Trip” series is the ability to live vicariously, to jump into the shoes of two moderately famous British comic actors as they travel through a foreign country, eat great food, and trade genial putdowns of each other’s careers.
That thrill is even more pronounced after two months in coronavirus lockdown. Even riding around in a rental car with someone I don’t live with seems like an absolute dream.
But there’s always been an undercurrent of melancholy to these vastly entertaining films, as Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon, playing fictionalized versions of themselves, grapple with age and mortality. There are only so many more countries to visit, more meals to eat. Instead of whistling past the graveyard, they’re doing Anthony Hopkins impressions.
That melancholy really comes to the fore in “The Trip To Greece,” the latest and supposedly last of the four films. Michael Winterbottom’s film (now getting a video-on-demand only release) is just as much breezy, sunny fun as the other three, until it takes an unexpected turn toward poignancy.
The wispy premise of the films, that Coogan and Brydon are being bankrolled by the Observer newspaper to write about their journey, is brought up and then immediately forgotten. Instead, we tag along as they tour crumbling ruins, swim in the Aegean Sea, and pose for a photo shoot on the steps of a Greek theater, ostensibly following the path of Odysseus.
But most of all, they talk and eat and talk some more, nearly all of the dialogue improvised. They trade funny imitations of Mick Jagger in a hospital ward and Ray Winstone as Henry VIII (although they skip the signature Michael Caine impressions this time around). They talk about their families and careers, Coogan slightly more full of himself than Brydon. And they occasionally get on each other’s nerves, as when Brydon can’t stop singing the title song to “Grease” in the car.
The “Trip” films are sort of an upper-middle-class fantasy of what travel should be like, untouched by the sometimes-harsh realities of the world. For the first time, though, the duo get a glimpse of how the other half lives when they give a relief worker whom Coogan worked with on a film (probably Winterbottom’s previous film, “Greed”) a ride to a refugee camp. The aid worker invites them to tour the camp, with its high walls, barbed wire and hundreds of desperate refugees. Instead, they quickly drop him off and speed away.
The jokes are funny, the food looks delicious, and the location shots of Greece couldn’t be lovelier. But that brief visit sticks in your mind, as does the subplot involving Coogan’s ailing father back home in England. It’s not the sudden shift in tone that, say, Richard Linklater’s “Before Midnight” (also set in Greece) took. But it’s an unmistakable deepening of themes that were under the sun-dappled surface the whole time.
By the end of the film, the journeys of Coogan and Brydon have diverged. Ultimately, the film suggests, we’re all really on our own trips, traveling alone, the ultimate destination certain. Best to enjoy good company along the way whenever we can.
