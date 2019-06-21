For the first three “Toy Story” movies, the primary fear motivating the toys has been fear of abandonment. Cowboy rag doll Woody worries he’s losing his beloved boy Andy’s affections to Buzz Lightyear in the first movie. Jessie’s inner trauma at being lost by her girl sparks the most heartrending scene of “Toy Story 2.” The villain in “Toy Story 3,” the pink teddy bear Lots-O-Huggin, is driven by anger at being lost and then replaced.
But, “Toy Story 4” dares to suggest, what if being a lost toy isn’t so bad?
While the new movie, directed by Josh Cooley, offers plenty of great new jokes, dazzling animation, and, of course, lots of new toys, it’s this unexpected challenge to a core theme that makes “Toy Story 4” such a success. We’re long past the point of being surprised about seeing little plastic toys experience complex existential crises, and “Toy Story 4” maintains the high standards of the previous three, delving into universal themes with warmth, humor and wonder.
With Andy off to college, Woody (Tom Hanks) and his crew have been donated to a new child, Bonnie. But while Woody was top toy in Andy’s world, he finds himself on the B-list in Bonnie’s bedroom, left behind while she takes other toys out to play. It’s a humiliation that Woody tries to take in stride; after all, a toy’s only purpose is to be there for his child. Even if “there” is the back of the closet.
Bonnie’s love is focused instead on a toy she made herself in kindergarten, a crude figure made out of a discarded spork and pipe cleaners that she names Forky. Forky (Tony Hale) initially rejects his new role as a plaything. “I was made for soup, salad – maybe chili – and then the trash!” he proclaims, hurling himself repeatedly into the wastebasket.
It’s up to Woody to keep Forky from throwing himself away and to teach him the value of being a toy – to teach him, basically, how to replace Woody. There’s a long dialogue scene where Woody and Forky are walking down a dark road, talking about the life of a toy. It’s the sort of thoughtful conversation you expect between two people in a Richard Linklater film, not between a cowboy doll and a talking utensil.
Forky’s growing sentience and existential confusion about his purpose in life is one of the funniest and richest ideas in the film. But the spotlight soon shifts back to Woody. While on a family vacation, Woody stumbles across Bo Peep (Annie Potts), who had been AWOL from Andy’s room since “Toy Story 2.” Abandoned, Bo has made a new life for herself as a lost toy, the matriarch of a pack of other lost toys roaming the grounds of a carnival. Woody is horrified – it’s a fate worse than death to him – but she seems perfectly happy not to depend on a child to give her life meaning.
You could write a graduate thesis on the themes in “Toy Story 4” – nature vs. nurture, the role of a parent, the fear of aging and obscolescence. Or you could just ignore all that, as most kids do, and enjoy the movie on the surface. It’s full of narrow escapes, clever action sequences, sight gags, and lots of cute toys. And, somehow, the animation at Pixar continues to improve – the neon lights at the carnival glow on the screen like never before.
The movie introduces lots of new toys, including Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key as two wisecracking plush toys, Ducky and Bunny, and Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom, Canada’s answer to Evil Knievel (his catchphrase is “Yes, I Canada!”). After four movies, the toy bin is overflowing, and some characters don’t get much to do (one of my personal favorites, thespian hedgehog Mr. Pricklepants (Timothy Dalton), only gets a couple of lines).
“Toy Story 4” brings the series to a graceful endpoint while still leaving things wide open for a possible sequel. Part of me wants the series to go out now on a high note – but then, I thought that after “Toy Story 2” and “Toy Story 3.” After nearly a quarter-century, the series’ battery life shows no signs of running low.