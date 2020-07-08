Tom Hanks' 'Greyhound' is a lean, relentless nautical WWII thriller

Watching “Greyhound” was the first time I really felt it.

Movie theaters in Madison have been closed for four months, and up until now I’ve been fine with the adjustment to watching and writing about new movies at home. But watching the World War II thriller “Greyhound,” premiering Friday on Apple TV+, was the first time I really missed the movie theater experience. To see a lean, relentless war movie like this on the big screen in a room full of strangers, bag of popcorn on my knee — I ached for that.

But watched alone on a smaller screen, “Greyhound” is still a riveting film that has the close-quarters suspense of a submarine thriller like “Das Boot,” even though it technically takes place above the waterline.

The year is 1942, and American troops and supplies are being transported across the Atlantic Ocean to join the European Theater. The middle of the Atlantic is a zone dubbed the “Black Pit,” where Allied planes can’t travel to provide air support, leaving the ships at the mercy of roving German U-Boats known as wolf packs. In the film, Hanks plays Ernest Krause, the captain of an American destroyer named Greyhound that is escorting a flotilla of ships across the Atlantic.