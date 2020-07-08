Tom Hanks' 'Greyhound' is a lean, relentless nautical WWII thriller

Watching “Greyhound” was the first time I really felt it.
Movie theaters in Madison have been closed for four months, and up until now I’ve been fine with the adjustment to watching and writing about new movies at home. But watching the World War II thriller “Greyhound,” premiering Friday on Apple TV+, was the first time I really missed the movie theater experience. To see a lean, relentless war movie like this on the big screen in a room full of strangers, bag of popcorn on my knee — I ached for that.
But watched alone on a smaller screen, “Greyhound” is still a riveting film that has the close-quarters suspense of a submarine thriller like “Das Boot,” even though it technically takes place above the waterline.
The year is 1942, and American troops and supplies are being transported across the Atlantic Ocean to join the European Theater. The middle of the Atlantic is a zone dubbed the “Black Pit,” where Allied planes can’t travel to provide air support, leaving the ships at the mercy of roving German U-Boats known as wolf packs. In the film, Hanks plays Ernest Krause, the captain of an American destroyer named Greyhound that is escorting a flotilla of ships across the Atlantic.
Aside from a brief, sweet flashback with Krause and his girlfriend (Elisabeth Shue) back home, we’re on the Greyhound for every second of the film, beginning as they enter the Black Pit and the German submarines start to swarm. In the opening minutes of “Greyhound,” Krause outmaneuvers and sinks a U-Boat, to the cheers of his crew. “50 less Krauts,” somebody says. “50 souls,” the devout Krause responds soberly.
Then a new blip appears on the Greyhound’s radar screen. Then another. Then another. Pretty soon, the Greyhound and a handful of other destroyers are outnumbered and trying to fend off the wolf pack, still two days’ away from air support.
Based on a 1955 novel called "The Good Shepherd" by C.S. Forester, “Greyhound” is structured as a minimalist ticking-clock thriller, or like a horror movie involving big ships rather than teenagers. When the submarines break through the water’s surface at night, hungry wolves painted on their conning towers, it’s like an image from “Jaws.” The U-Boat commanders even taunt their Allied prey over the radio, howling in the night.
Hanks and director Aaron Schneider (who made the underrated “Get Low” a decade ago) tell their story efficiently in just 90 minutes, never letting the tension flag. Exhaustion grows on Krause’s face as he refuses to eat or sleep with the wolf pack on the prowl; it’s almost a running joke that whenever he pauses to take a sip of coffee or put on a warmer coat, the next attack begins.
Having Hanks in the lead role is invaluable, because that means the film doesn’t have to waste any time convincing us that Krause is a brave and decent man. But there are little grace notes that provide insights into his character, like the scripture quote hanging in his cabin, or the way he remembers to say “thank you” after one transmission with a fellow ship.
Obviously, Hanks has swum in the waters of World War II before, between “Band of Brothers,” “Saving Private Ryan” and the various documentaries he’s produced. But with the minimalist “Greyhound” he’s found a new front in the war and a fresh way to make it exciting and visceral. While it works better than expected at home, where we’re already all feeling a little claustrophobic, I’ll hold out hope for a big-screen viewing someday.
