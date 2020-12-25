Tom Hanks delivers the 'News of the World' with heart and conviction

Note: "News of the World" is only playing in movie theaters, and was reviewed from a digital streaming link. The review is about the film itself, and a positive review is not intended to be encouragement or an endorsement to go see the film in theaters right now. People should make up their own minds whether they want to see a movie in theaters now or wait until it arrives on video-on-demand or DVD. And if you do decide to go the theater, please abide by all theater and public health rules to stay as safe as possible.
“News of the World” is about the stories we tell ourselves, stories that can either lift us up in dark times or pull us down deeper into our own fears and insecurities.
Which is somewhat meta, in that “News of the World” (based on Paulette Jiles' 2016 novel) is a Western, and Westerns have always been the stories that America has told itself about itself. Sometimes those stories reflect our heroic self-image (“She Wore a Yellow Ribbon”), other times they undercut that image (“Unforgiven”).
“News of the World” falls somewhere in the middle, a sturdy and ruminative Western that, although it has spurts of action, is more focused on character than violence. It features Tom Hanks in the lead role, playing a man who seeks redemption not through the use of a gun, but through words. He still knows how to use a gun, though.
Hanks plays Captain Jefferson Kidd, a Texan who served on the losing side of the Civil War. In 1870, carrying a deep well of shame for what he did and saw during the war, Kidd travels across Texas with a satchel full of newspapers. He reads the news for crowds of small-town people, anyone “with 10 cents and the time to hear it.”
Most of the news is not good for Texas, chafing under Reconstruction, still picking up the pieces after the war. “We’re all hurting,” Kidd tells a crowd that grows surly at the news he reads. Kidd hopes his stories will connect small-town Texans to the rest of the country and to their humanity, but some tend to only want to hear news that reinforces their beliefs. This might sound familiar.
On the trail, Kidd comes across a ransacked stagecoach, a hanged man, and a seemingly feral young girl hiding in the brush. He pieces together that the girl is Johanna (Helena Zengel), whose settler parents were murdered by Kiowa natives, who raised her. When the Kiowa who raised her were killed by U.S. soldiers, she was sent with a military escort to be reunited with her nearest living relatives, even though she thinks of herself as Kiowa and doesn’t speak a word of English.
Reluctantly, Kidd accepts responsibility for escorting Johanna, and the film follows their 400-mile journey home. They survive a dust storm, a tense shootout with bandits, and a hellish descent into a brutal small town run by a racist despot. This might also sound familiar.
Paul Greengrass, who also directed Hanks in “Captain Philips,” largely avoids the signature handheld cinema verite style he’s known for (although he does deploy it effectively during that shootout, as Kidd and the bandits dart behind boulders and in and out of caves). Instead, he and and cinematographer Dariusz Wolski beautifully photograph the wide-open spaces of the American Southwest, with New Mexico subbing for Texas.
Along the way, Kidd and Johanna slowly bond, as he teaches her English words while she teaches him Kiowa. It’s a moving relationship (compare how much more effective it is than a similar relationship in George Clooney’s “The Midnight Sky”) that ends up being the heart of the film. They’re two outcasts that, like the nation they travel through, need to learn how to repair themselves. Sharing stories is a good place to start.