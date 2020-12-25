Tom Hanks delivers the 'News of the World' with heart and conviction

Note: "News of the World" is only playing in movie theaters, and was reviewed from a digital streaming link. The review is about the film itself, and a positive review is not intended to be encouragement or an endorsement to go see the film in theaters right now. People should make up their own minds whether they want to see a movie in theaters now or wait until it arrives on video-on-demand or DVD. And if you do decide to go the theater, please abide by all theater and public health rules to stay as safe as possible.

“News of the World” is about the stories we tell ourselves, stories that can either lift us up in dark times or pull us down deeper into our own fears and insecurities.

Which is somewhat meta, in that “News of the World” (based on Paulette Jiles' 2016 novel) is a Western, and Westerns have always been the stories that America has told itself about itself. Sometimes those stories reflect our heroic self-image (“She Wore a Yellow Ribbon”), other times they undercut that image (“Unforgiven”).