Time isn't on the side of a frustrated lover in 'Hill of Freedom'

Mori (Ryo Kase) is a Japanese man who walks around a town in South Korea carrying a book about time. The barista at the coffee shop he frequents keeps telling him, “Tell me about it later.”

That’s a droll joke, because there is no later, or earlier, in Hong Sang-soo’s “Hill of Freedom.” In telling Mori’s adventures, Hong has chosen to jumble up the chronology of the scenes in the film. So we see Mori go to bed with the friendly coffee server (Moon So-ri), and then later, she casually flirts with him over a slice of chocolate cake as if they had just met.

“Hill of Freedom” was filmed in 2014, but Hong has released so many films lately that it’s finally now making it to America. The UW Cinematheque is screening the film as part of a Virtual Cinema series, and is giving away a limited number of free screening links to viewers who email “HILL” to info@cinema.wisc.edu.

Mori has come to South Korea with a purpose. He’s trying to reunite with a Japanese woman Kwon (Seo Young-hwa), with whom he previously had a relationship, or at least a deep friendship. He has an address but no phone number for her, so his plan is to show up, uninvited and unannounced, in her town and try to track her down.