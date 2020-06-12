Time isn't on the side of a frustrated lover in 'Hill of Freedom'

Mori (Ryo Kase) is a Japanese man who walks around a town in South Korea carrying a book about time. The barista at the coffee shop he frequents keeps telling him, “Tell me about it later.”
That’s a droll joke, because there is no later, or earlier, in Hong Sang-soo’s “Hill of Freedom.” In telling Mori’s adventures, Hong has chosen to jumble up the chronology of the scenes in the film. So we see Mori go to bed with the friendly coffee server (Moon So-ri), and then later, she casually flirts with him over a slice of chocolate cake as if they had just met.
“Hill of Freedom” was filmed in 2014, but Hong has released so many films lately that it’s finally now making it to America. The UW Cinematheque is screening the film as part of a Virtual Cinema series, and is giving away a limited number of free screening links to viewers who email “HILL” to info@cinema.wisc.edu.
Mori has come to South Korea with a purpose. He’s trying to reunite with a Japanese woman Kwon (Seo Young-hwa), with whom he previously had a relationship, or at least a deep friendship. He has an address but no phone number for her, so his plan is to show up, uninvited and unannounced, in her town and try to track her down.
Bad plan. “Hill of Freedom” follows Mori as he fruitlessly wanders the streets trying to find Kwon, who he keeps just missing. While he’s wandering around, he has that romance with the coffee shop owner (the shop is called “Hill of Freedom”) and chats with the pushy nephew of the owner of the B&B he’s staying at.
“Hill of Freedom” is sort of an epistolary movie, in that Mori is recounting these events in a series of letters that he sent to Kwon after he got back to Japan, and she reads the letters as the movie goes along. The trouble is that she dropped the letters on the ground on her way out of the post office, scattering them out of order, which is why Mori’s story is told out of sequence.
This playful post-modern construct gives “Hill of Freedom” a genial comic spirit that overlays the essential melancholy of Mori’s quest. At the end of the spare 67-minute film, Hong dangles a happy ending in front of us, only to pull it out of reach. Such is life — no matter what order it unfolds in.
