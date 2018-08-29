The opening titles of Chris Weitz’s “Operation Finale” deliver the familiar motifs of a good spy thriller: a montage of forged passports, maps and surveillance photos, all set to Alexandre Desplat’s jittery piano score.
But there’s something more somber going on than in your typical spy movie. “Operation Finale” tells the true story of an Israeli operation to capture Adolf Eichmann, the notorious “Architect of the Final Solution,” 15 years after the end of World War II. “Finale” is a suspenseful and even unexpectedly witty movie, but it never lets its mission to entertain come at the expense of the moral weight of its story.
In 1960, Israel gets word that Eichmann (Ben Kingsley) is living in Buenos Aires under the name of Ricardo Clement, a factory foreman who is a bit of a celebrity among the country’s right-wing faction. An Israeli team is dispatched to kidnap him and bring him back for trial.
Going on the mission is Peter Malkin (Oscar Isaac), a charming Israeli agent who jokes around with his fellow spies as they plan the extraction. But his witty banter conceals a great sadness. Peter is haunted by the image of a woman and her three children, obsessively drawing them over and over.
Weitz and screenwriter Matthew Orton let the film simmer as Peter and the rest of the team slip into Argentina and wait for their moment to strike. Weitz filmed much of the movie in Buenos Aires, using as many actual locations as possible. He has a large and talented cast at his disposal, including Haley Lu Richardson as the young Jewish woman who found Eichmann and comedian Nick Kroll, very effective in a more dramatic role as a Mossad agent.
The actual abduction is swift and suspenseful, but it’s what happens next that really distinguishes “Operation Finale” from a typical thriller. Eichmann is kept hidden in a safe house, but the Mossad agents need his written consent in order to take him back to Israel to stand trial.
Peter tries to cajole Eichmann into signing the document, playing on his ego, and in those scenes “Finale” becomes a tense two-character chamber piece, as Jewish survivor and Nazi monster size each other up. Isaac and Kingsley are excellent in these scenes, especially Kingsley, who gives Eichmann an avuncular charm that chills the bones. When Peter asks him about being called the “Architect of the Final Solution,” Eichmann demurs, “We loved nicknames.”
The rest of “Operation Finale,” especially a last-minute escape by plane with the authorities closing in, plays like a low-key retread of “Argo.” But it’s those quiet scenes between Isaac and Kingsley that I can’t forget, as Peter stares into the face of evil, without blinking, and sees an ordinary old man.