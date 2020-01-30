This year's Oscar-nominated animated shorts are a family affair

Echoing last year's Oscar winner "Bao," the five animated short films nominated for an Academy Award this year all in some way deal with family ties.

Okay, one of those families is a dog and a kitten, but still.

The five films can be seen as part of the "2020 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Animated" showcase, opening Friday at AMC Madison 6 and also screening at Marcus Point and Marcus Palace as part of a Best Picture Showcase series.

Matthew A. Cherry’s “Hair Love” looks like the odds-on favorite to win. It’s a heartwarming tale, done in zippy 2D animation that seems inspired by classic Disney films, about an African American father struggling to style his daughter’s hair with the help of a YouTube tutorial. It’s fun and upbeat, and lightly touches on some deeper themes about fathers and daughters, and about African American girls taking pride in their natural hair. But it doesn’t quite negotiate the turn toward heart-tugging drama in its climactic twist. You can watch the full film online.