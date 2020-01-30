This year's Oscar-nominated animated shorts are a family affair

Echoing last year's Oscar winner "Bao," the five animated short films nominated for an Academy Award this year all in some way deal with family ties.
Okay, one of those families is a dog and a kitten, but still.
The five films can be seen as part of the "2020 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Animated" showcase, opening Friday at AMC Madison 6 and also screening at Marcus Point and Marcus Palace as part of a Best Picture Showcase series.
Matthew A. Cherry’s “Hair Love” looks like the odds-on favorite to win. It’s a heartwarming tale, done in zippy 2D animation that seems inspired by classic Disney films, about an African American father struggling to style his daughter’s hair with the help of a YouTube tutorial. It’s fun and upbeat, and lightly touches on some deeper themes about fathers and daughters, and about African American girls taking pride in their natural hair. But it doesn’t quite negotiate the turn toward heart-tugging drama in its climactic twist. You can watch the full film online.
At the other end of the spectrum is French filmmaker Bruno Collet’s devastating “Memorable,” which looks at an artist with Alzheimer’s slowly losing touch with his surroundings. The animation is rendered in thick, painterly brushstrokes, which slowly melt and float away as he no longer recognizes a cell phone, a record player or, eventually, his wife. It’s the one film of the group which simply had to be made as an animated film, as the dissolving visuals are a powerful metaphor that puts the viewer inside the mind of an Alzheimer’s patient. It’s hard to watch, but my favorite of the five.
Russian animator Daria Kashcheeva uses stop-motion animation to capture the fraught relationship between an adult daughter and her terminally ill father in “Daughter.” The delicate papier-maché figures are smudged with paint and filmed in extreme close-up, emphasizing their fragility. The film slides back and forth between the present day and the daughter’s memories of her childhood, as she remembers moments when she and her father failed to connect. The animation is simple, wordless and poignant.
Siqi Song’s “Sister” also uses stop-motion animation, only this time the fuzzy characters look like handmade dolls in a dollhouse. The story initially seems simple, about an older brother recounting the ups and downs of growing up with his younger sister. But those reminiscences are later undercut by a powerful twist ending that makes us want to go back and rewatch the entire thing. It's currently streaming on Vimeo.
After all that heavy family drama, Rosana Sullivan’s “Kitbull” is a blast of kinetic energy and emotional warmth, in which a stray kitten befriends a pit bull terrier who is abused by its owner and bred for dogfighting. The warm-hearted short serves as a necessary corrective to misconceptions about pit bull terriers. And also it’s just pretty adorable. You can watch it on YouTube.
The 2020 Oscar Best Animated Films showcase also includes four other “highly commended” films. Of those, I really enjoyed “Henrietta Bulkowski,” Rachel Johnson’s fanciful stop-motion tale of a woman with a severe hunchback (voiced by Christina Hendricks) whose dreams of flight are aided by a grizzled pilot (voiced by Chris Cooper). Also, the French short “Hors Piste (Off Track)," about a rescue team trying to aid an injured skier, has the slapstick humor of a Bugs Bunny short.