It’s apparently too soon for a documentary on former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose silent protest against police treatment of Black Americans — kneeling during the national anthem — apparently cost him a promising career. He’s only 32, and his story is still being written. Though he hasn’t had an NFL contract in three seasons, his name still comes up when QB vacancies open in the league.

Best known as one half of perhaps the most dominant sibling pair in the history of sports, the seven-time Grand Slam winner always came alive on Wimbledon’s clipped grass — in more ways than one. As depicted in Ava DuVernay’s superb documentary “Venus Vs.,” Williams followed in the footsteps of Billie Jean King to lobby the iconic English tennis tournament, as well as its clay-court counterpart, the French Open, to offer equal prize money to men and women.

