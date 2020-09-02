As they reopen, movie theaters seem to have figured out what makes them most appealing in the middle of a pandemic. It’s not the big screen and state-of-the-art sound system. It’s not the bucket of popcorn. It’s certainly not the chance to share a room with strangers.

It’s the chance to sit in a dark room for a couple of hours and not think about what’s going on in the world.

“It’s time to immerse yourself in the magic of the movies,” says the narrator in the new COVID-era announcement that plays before a movie at Marcus Theatres, which reopened Point and Palace Cinemas last Friday. “I’ve always said the movies provide us with a great escape,” Marcus Corporation CEO Greg Marcus says in another spot. “And if there ever was a time we needed one, it’s now.”

So it was with a mix of nervousness and anticipation that I returned to the movies Monday night for the first time in nearly six months (“Emma,” March 6, AMC Madison 6, but who’s counting?) to see an early screening of the new Christopher Nolan sci-fi thriller “Tenet.”

On the one hand, I’ve been extremely careful about abiding by COVID-19 rules whenever I leave the house, and have read all the warnings from public health experts about the hazards of returning to movie theaters right now. On the other hand, movie theaters are taking precautions, and Dane County public health restrictions limit mass indoor gatherings like movies to a maximum of 10 people.

And, sure, I really wanted to see and write about “Tenet.”

So I went, although this is in no way an endorsement or approval of going to a movie theater right now. (Please don’t seek public health advice or guidance from the writer of the “Yeah, I Ate That” column.) But, whether you’re considering going to a movie this weekend or are going to wait until next summer, I wanted to share what the experience was like.

From the outside, Marcus Point looked the same, aside from the fact that most of the movie posters outside were advertising “Tenet” since so few other movies were opening. Under “Coming Soon” there was a poster for “Fast & Furious 9,” which has been pushed back until April 2, 2021, providing a very elastic definition of the word “soon.”

Signs out front said “Welcome back” and detailed the theater’s new COVID-19 policies, which include that masks are required at all times “except when eating or drinking.” This seems like a restriction with a lot of wiggle room. Does it mean you can only lower your mask briefly to ingest popcorn and Coke, or keep it down as long as you're working your way through a large popcorn, which could last the entire movie? It’s pretty unclear.

In the clean, otherwise empty lobby, I was immediately approached by a very nice employee, who welcomed me and pointed out some of the changes that had been made. Instead of having to print out a ticket at the kiosk, you just flash the QR code on your phone for the advance ticket.

You can also order food and drink in advance online, and pick it up at a designated location. If you want to order in person, plexiglass barriers protect both the concession clerks and the customers. I had already decided in advance I wouldn’t order any food or drink, because I wasn’t going to lower my mask for even a second.

I went straight into the theater. Because the larger Ultrascreen was sold out, I had bought a ticket in a theater that had about 70 or 80 seats in. Theaters are cleaned before each screening, and every seat had a strip of tape over it to certify it had been disinfected, similar to what you find over the toilet in a hotel room.

Only 10 tickets were sold for the screening, in five pairs spaced apart around the theater. In the end, there were only eight people in my screening, for a capacity of about 10 percent. I had reserved two seats in the back row, figuring I would have the least interaction with the other customers and their airspace that way.

But what I noticed right away was not everybody was sticking to their assigned seating. Specifically, a woman (masked) was sitting in the seat directly in front of the one I had reserved. Grumbling to myself, I took a seat at the opposite end of the row. Midway through the movie a couple of other audience members switched from the aisle to the middle of the theater. This made me a little anxious — those 10 seats were designated where they were for a reason. Having people change seats on their own does not feel very safe.

And this leads me to my biggest concern about the experience — during the entire movie, not a single employee entered the theater. Nobody checked to make sure people were in their designated seats, nobody checked to make sure masks were being worn, nobody made sure we stayed socially distanced as we left the theater afterward. From what I could see, most people kept their masks on during the movie, although I did see one younger couple in the front row lower theirs as they entered the theater.

But it was basically just us and the honor system. At a time when theaters are struggling and trying to convince customers that it’s safe to go to the movies, it seems like there should be some overt effort to make sure everybody is following the rules.

As the lights lowered and the movie started (after the usual commercials and trailers), I worried that I’d be so distracted by these external concerns that I wouldn’t be able to sink into the movie. But I was happy to be absorbed by “Tenet,” and for much of the movie forgot that I was even wearing a mask. It helped that “Tenet” is an action-packed sci-fi movie with some head-spinning concepts designed to keep you engrossed for its 150-minute running time.

About 15 minutes from the end, though, some guy who clearly didn’t have tickets to the screening ambled into the theater, and took a seat in the row in front of me. And immediately whipped out his cell phone.

Really, dude? After six months without movies, you couldn’t allow the rest of us a little grace period from your boorish behavior? Although, as his rectangular blue light glowed in the darkened theater, it occurred to me that it may have been the most normal-seeming part of the whole experience.

