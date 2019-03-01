Spain’s wine country might seem worlds away from Tehran, the location of most of Iranian writer-director Asghar Farhadi’s other films (“The Salesman” and the Oscar-winning “A Separation.”) Those films pulled ordinary people into seemingly intractable moral dilemmas, often centered around secrets that the characters refuse to face up to.
The sunny Spanish village that’s the setting of Farhadi’s latest film “Everybody Knows” feels like a looser, freer place. The wine flows freely, the music is played loud and nobody seems uncomfortable divulging their personal lives. Everybody knows everything, as the title suggests. But Farhadi’s film uses an unexpected thriller storyline to dig beneath the surfaces and discover that even these happy, seemingly free-spirited people are carrying hidden secrets, too.
Laura (Penelope Cruz) has come back to the village with her two children from Argentina, where she moved years ago with her husband Alejandro (Ricardo Darin). The occasion is the wedding of Laura’s younger sister Ana (Inma Cuesta) and Farhadi pludges us into the entangled lives of Laura’s extended family and friends.
Our eye goes immediately to Paco (Javier Bardem, Cruz’s husband in real life), a close friend of the family who, we learn, had a romance with Laura long ago. Still, there seems to be no hard feelings, and they act warmly affectionate towards each other.
The wedding goes off without a hitch, and the scenes of the family dancing, singing and drinking are filled with color and energy. At one point, the power goes out in the village during the reception, and the carousers keep right on carousing in the dark.
But when the lights come back on, Laura makes a discovery; her teenage daughter Irene (Carla Campra) is missing from her bed. In her place is a pile of newspaper clippings from a kidnapping that happened years earlier in the area. Her worst fears are confirmed by a text from a blocked number: Irene has apparently been kidnapped.
In some ways, “Everybody Knows” has the contours of an old-fashioned mystery. How did the kidnappers get Irene out of the mansion in the middle of the wedding reception without anybody noticing? Is someone in the family a co-conspirator? And why are the kidnappers sending threatening texts not only to Laura, but to Paco’s wife Bea (Barbara Lennie)?
There are enough clues on screen to point to one of several possible suspects, although for a while I wondered if Farhadi would even resolve the mystery. In one of his early films, “About Elly,” a woman’s mysterious disappearance was never explained. He gives us more of a sense of closure here.
But the film dives deeper than its mystery, exploring the emotional damage that the kidnapping wreaks on this seemingly close-knit family. As tensions rise and accusations start to fly, we begin learning more about the history of the family and the long-ago grudges that never quite healed. A recurring visual motif in the film is the old clock in the village church, the rusty contraption ticking away as a reminder of how time marches on.
As ex-lovers thrown together by crisis, Bardem and Cruz handle the shifting revelations of Farhadi’s storyline with a rising emotional intensity. As the kidnapping forces Laura and Paco to confront each other and the choices they made long ago, “Everybody Knows” becomes very recognizably an Asghar Farhadi film despite the unfamiliar setting and language. And that’s high praise indeed.