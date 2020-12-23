The world ends, murkily, in George Clooney's moody 'The Midnight Sky'

Or so he thinks. He comes across a mute young girl (Caoilinn Springall) who was apparently left behind at the station. The presence of another person who needs to be looked after softens Augustine’s crusty exterior — as well as gives him somebody to talk to as he expends necessary exposition to keep the plot going.

One thing he tells her is that there’s a spaceship, the Aether, on its way back to Earth from its mission exploring a habitable planet — a planet that, by one of the contrivances of the plot, Augustine discovered in his younger days. The communication signal at Barbeau is weak, but Augustine wants to travel to a nearby weather station to contact the Aether crew and get them to turn around and go back to his planet.

From here, “Midnight Sky” splits into two movies. One follows Augustine and the girl’s perilous journey to the research station, the other following the Aether’s perilous journey home. The Aether itself is a marvel of design. Instead of the usual utilitarian gray spaceship, it’s a colorful marvel of abstract art, with an auburn radar array and an emerald hydroponic forest.