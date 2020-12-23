The world ends, murkily, in George Clooney's moody 'The Midnight Sky'

When “The Midnight Sky” begins, it takes a couple of minutes to realize that the old man shuffling around a deserted Arctic research station is in fact its star and director, George Clooney. Sporting his sad “Syriana” beard, Clooney is a long way from the peppy, dashing Hollywood icon that the words “George Clooney” conjure up in the brain.
His hangdog demeanor is fitting for “Midnight Sky,” which is in part a moody sci-fi drama about nothing less than the end of the world. But the movie, written by Mark L. Smith and adapted from Lily Brooks-Dalton’s novel “Good Morning, Midnight,” also wants to be a thrilling space adventure in the vein of “The Martian” or “Gravity,” and too often one tone ends up canceling out the other. “Midnight Sky” premieres Wednesday on Netflix.
The apocalypse happens offscreen, and all we know that it involves radiation, and will wipe out all life on earth in a matter of days. (Hey, at least we got off the hook on global warming!) Everyone else at Barbeau research station is evacuating to spend their remaining time with their families back home. But Clooney's Augustine, who is terminally ill, decides to stay at the station. Given the way the radiation is spreading across the globe, he’ll likely be the last man on Earth — briefly.
Or so he thinks. He comes across a mute young girl (Caoilinn Springall) who was apparently left behind at the station. The presence of another person who needs to be looked after softens Augustine’s crusty exterior — as well as gives him somebody to talk to as he expends necessary exposition to keep the plot going.
One thing he tells her is that there’s a spaceship, the Aether, on its way back to Earth from its mission exploring a habitable planet — a planet that, by one of the contrivances of the plot, Augustine discovered in his younger days. The communication signal at Barbeau is weak, but Augustine wants to travel to a nearby weather station to contact the Aether crew and get them to turn around and go back to his planet.
From here, “Midnight Sky” splits into two movies. One follows Augustine and the girl’s perilous journey to the research station, the other following the Aether’s perilous journey home. The Aether itself is a marvel of design. Instead of the usual utilitarian gray spaceship, it’s a colorful marvel of abstract art, with an auburn radar array and an emerald hydroponic forest.
Unfortunately, the ship seems more alive than its crew, a cookie-cutter collection of stereotypes, from the heroic captain (David Oyelowo) to the grizzled veteran (Kyle Chandler) to the driven science officer (Felicity Jones). The screenplay throws a lot of “Gravity”-style peril at them, but we never buy into them as human beings, let along the LAST human beings.
If that didn’t seem like a busy enough movie, “Midnight Sky” also throws in flashbacks of Augustine as a younger, arrogant man (played by Ethan Peck). At first, these scenes merely seem unnecessary, but are in fact laying the groundwork for a truly unbelievable third-act plot twist that scuttles the entire film. I’m all for a story of one man’s redemption, but did we need to destroy the entire planet to achieve it?
Also on streaming: While Christmas week used to be a big one for movie theaters, most of the action has moved to streaming services, at least for 2020. In addition to “The Midnight Sky,” you can watch Pixar’s ‘Soul” (Disney+), “Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Prime) and “Wonder Woman 1984” (HBO MAX as well as theaters).
Christmas Day also brings the first season of “Bridgerton,” a period romantic drama produced by Shonda Rhimes that’s set in Regency London.
After the holidays wind down, it’s time to finally kiss off 2020. And since you can’t go to a New Year’s Eve party, you might as well stay home and watch an end-of-year special like Amazon’s “Yearly Departed” (Dec. 30) featuring a lineup of all-female comedians roasting the year that was. Netflix has “Death to 2020” (Dec. 27) a comedy special from “Black Mirror” creator Charlie Brooker, which features Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant and Kumail Nanjiani.