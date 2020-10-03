'The Truffle Hunters' documentary digs up some warm feelings

About a half-dozen truffle hunters, all men between the ages of 60-80, are the keepers of this ancient trade, one that seems to be on the verge of fading away. Part of this is self-inflicted, as the hunters both refuse to give up the hunt and won’t share their secrets with younger generations.

But part of it involves forces well beyond their control; the globalization of the food supply making their little corner of the world a little less precious, and climate change making the soil a poorer place for truffles to grow. In some ways, the documentary reminded me of the Oscar-nominated “Honeyland,” as a Macedonian beekeeper finds her ancient way of life under siege.

These forces provide a quietly poignant undertow to “The Truffle Hunters,” which is otherwise delightful as man and dog go off in the forests as equal partners in search of buried treasure. Dweck and Kershaw shoot the hunters’ lives as a series of fixed tableaux, tiny slices of life that add up to a bigger picture. The exception is when they strap a GoPro to one of the dogs, and we get a dog’s eye view as the pooches race through the forest, snuffling intently. It’s every bit as