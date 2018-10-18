They’re not the heroes. They’re not even the villains — the Sisters Brothers aren’t important enough in the scheme of things for that.
Charlie and Eli Sisters are hired killers — the kind of notorious gunslingers that the townsfolk nervously whisper about in the Western movie, who ride into town in the third act to confront the hero.
It’s an unusual perspective from which to look at the Western mythos, but Jacques Audiard’s “The Sisters Brothers” is an unusual movie, based on an equally unusual book by Patrick deWitt. Brutal and tender, funny and bleak, it’s neither faithful to the Old West tradition nor a comic send-up of it. The closest thing I can compare it to tonally is Jim Jarmusch’s existential Western “Dead Man.”
If anyone enters the theater expecting a good old-fashioned shoot-‘em-up, the first scene of “The Sisters Brothers” will disabuse them of that. It’s a gunfight, but one conducted in total darkness. All we see is the flashes of gunfire and the sounds of bodies hitting the ground.
The only men left standing are Eli Sisters (John C. Reilly) and his younger brother Charlie (Joaquin Phoenix). They work in 1851 Oregon for the Commodore (Rutger Hauer), a villainous tycoon who sends the siblings on murderous missions, claiming that the targets have stolen or cheated him in some way. The brothers are pretty sure that the Commodore’s claims of being “victimized” are a lie, and there’s something about a rich man insisting he’s the real victim that rings awfully true in America right now.
The brothers are tasked with finding Hermann Kermit Will (Riz Ahmed) a clever chemist who has apparently developed a formula that causes gold to glow iridescently, making it very easy to find when panning in the river. The Commodore, claiming Will stole the formula from him, has already sent a scout named John Warm (Jake Gyllenhaal) to find Will, and the Sisters are supposed to torture and kill Will to get the formula back.
Charlie, a cheerful alcoholic psychopath, has no problem with this mission. Charlie has become the spitting image of their father, an abusive drunk, and violence is their inheritance. “His blood is our gift, Eli,” he tells his brother. “It’s why we’re good at what we do.” Phoenix is utterly convincing as a man for whom violence has become second nature.
Eli is as nonchalant about killing as his brother, but he’s developing a soft side. In one scene, he spends his pay on a strange new contraption called a toothbrush, and delights in the minty taste in his mouth. Reilly makes him a strange, befuddled figure, questioning the morality of a life that his younger brother takes for granted. At night sleeping on the trail, he cuddles with a soft shawl in his backpack, which he says is a totem from a schoolmarm who he left back home. She probably doesn’t exist.
In other words, these gunslingers have a lot of emotional baggage in their saddlebags that they’re not dealing with. Ahead of them on the trail, Warm finds Will and befriends him, at first as a ruse, but then sincerely.
What's striking about all four men is how profoundly lonely they are, how much vulnerability lurks beneath their dusty, rugged exteriors. “The Sisters Brothers” is a bloodbath at times, but the wound that really stings is a thoughtless remark exchanged between brothers, or two new friends.
When the brothers catch up with Will and Warm, all four men have changed from what they were when they started out. Where “The Sisters Brothers” goes is hard to predict, as Audiard constantly plays with what we think we’ll get out of a Western — namely, violence. He withholds the catharsis of a shootout when we’re expecting it, and then shocks us with bloodshed when our guard is down.
Like an unfamiliar horse, the gait of “The Sisters Brothers” takes a little while to get used to, shifting between extreme violence and gentle character comedy. But it makes for a memorable ride.