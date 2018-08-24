“Puzzle” opens with a scene at a birthday party, in which a husband (David Denman) kicks back and drinks beer while his wife Agnes (Kelly MacDonald) scurries around the house, baking, serving and cleaning up messes on the floor. And then it comes time to sing “Happy Birthday,” and the guests all sing — to her. It’s her birthday.
What’s most piercing about this scene is that Agnes doesn’t seem to mind being invisible at her own party, devoting her life to serving her husband and two children. Having grown up taking care of her widowed father in an immigrant community in Bridgeport, Connecticut, from where she’s never strayed far, she’s only known a life cooking and cleaning for men.
“Puzzle,” directed by Marc Turtletaub (a producer of “Little Miss Sunshine,” making his debut as a director) and written by Polly Mann and Oren Moverman (“Love & Mercy”), documents Agnes’ slow awakening into her life through the most unlikely of avenues — jigsaw puzzles.
One of the presents Agnes gets at the party is a 1,000-piece puzzle, which she blazes through assembling in just a few hours. Then she demolishes it and puts it back together even faster. And then faster still. She’s some kind of jigsaw savant. There’s something about the order of the puzzle, the recognizable patterns, and the feeling of accomplishment at finishing one that appeals to her.
Hungry for new puzzles, she takes the train into New York (because isn’t that why everybody goes on shopping trips to the Big Apple — the puzzles?) At a puzzle shop, she notices a want ad for somebody looking for a “puzzle partner” to compete with in tournaments.
The seeker turns out to be Robert (Irrfan Khan), a wealthy inventor who pads around his brownstone in his pajamas. His previous puzzle partner was his wife, who left him, and he’s bored and lonely. As the pair pore over the puzzle pieces, a prickly chemistry develops, as Robert tries to draw out the reserved Agnes.
There’s a formula to these sorts of “competition” movies, like "Whip It!" and "Pitch Perfect," in which an introvert finds a hitherto undiscovered talent that puts them in the spotlight, winning the big championship and earning the respect of their family and friends. “Puzzle” steadfastly refuses to adhere to that formula, instead going for something messier and more authentic.
It is poignant to watch Agnes’ growing delight at being able to solve puzzles, but with that delight comes a real frustration and anger at the life she’s settled for. Another movie would have made her husband an abusive brute, but Denman plays him as chauvinistic but not unkind, as trapped in the same traditional husband-wife role as Agnes is.
Their relationship with their sons is refreshingly complicated. Younger son Gabe (Austin Abrams) takes after his father in his breezy dismissal of his mom, while older son Ziggy (Bubba Weiler) is a more troubled soul who rejects his father’s masculine teachings. There’s a scene where Ziggy tells Agnes how much he’s always admired what she does for the family, and she’s genuinely taken aback. She didn’t think anybody noticed her.
Where Agnes’ reawakening will take her is genuinely surprising, and MacDonald is terrific at playing all of Agnes’ conflicting motives simultaneously: her yearning for something new pushing against her allegiance to something familiar. She's almost sad at the turmoil she's bringing to her family, but she can't undo what she's already done. Khan is slyly effective as Robert, but even he can't predict what his presence will unlock inside Agnes.
In the end, “Puzzle” doesn’t fill in all the pieces of Agnes’ life, but merely suggests what the new picture of her life will look like. The restraint and ambiguity make for a much more affecting film that we might expect.