'The Painter and the Thief' is a lesson in the art of forgiveness

There’s forgiveness, and then there’s the radical act of empathy that artist Barbora Kysilkova performs in Benjamin Ree’s moving documentary “The Painter and the Thief.” The film is now streaming on Hulu and available for rental on video-on-demand.

In 2015, two thieves broke into a gallery in Norway that was displaying Kysilkova’s works and walked off with two of her most prized paintings. (We see the robbery on surveillance cameras, more striking for how nonchalant the two thieves seem to be.)

The thieves were identified by the security footage and arrested, but the paintings were never recovered. Kysilkova went to court to see one of the criminals, a tattooed heroin addict named Karl-Bertil Nordland, for herself.

And something totally unexpected happened. She liked him. Especially when he was asked why he stole the paintings, and answered “Because they were beautiful.”

What follows is a strange friendship between victim and perpetrator, as Kysilkova takes Nordland under her wing. She has something of an ulterior motive, hoping he’ll tell her where her paintings are, but he insists he was too high at the time to remember. Eventually, they move past the crime and become close friends, so close that Kysilkova’s boyfriend gets uneasy about the bond that’s developing between them.