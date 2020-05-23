You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
'The Painter and the Thief' is a lesson in the art of forgiveness
top story
Movie review

'The Painter and the Thief' is a lesson in the art of forgiveness

Review: In 'Painter and the Thief,' an unlikely friendship (copy)

Karl Bertil-Nordland, left, and Barbora Kysilkova play two very different people who form an unlikely friendship out of a crime in the documentary "The Painter and the Thief."

 Barbora Kysilkova

There’s forgiveness, and then there’s the radical act of empathy that artist Barbora Kysilkova performs in Benjamin Ree’s moving documentary “The Painter and the Thief.” The film is now streaming on Hulu and available for rental on video-on-demand.

In 2015, two thieves broke into a gallery in Norway that was displaying Kysilkova’s works and walked off with two of her most prized paintings. (We see the robbery on surveillance cameras, more striking for how nonchalant the two thieves seem to be.)

The thieves were identified by the security footage and arrested, but the paintings were never recovered. Kysilkova went to court to see one of the criminals, a tattooed heroin addict named Karl-Bertil Nordland, for herself.

And something totally unexpected happened. She liked him. Especially when he was asked why he stole the paintings, and answered “Because they were beautiful.”

What follows is a strange friendship between victim and perpetrator, as Kysilkova takes Nordland under her wing. She has something of an ulterior motive, hoping he’ll tell her where her paintings are, but he insists he was too high at the time to remember. Eventually, they move past the crime and become close friends, so close that Kysilkova’s boyfriend gets uneasy about the bond that’s developing between them.

Ree charts this relationship in fly-on-the-wall scenes that are so intimate and unguarded that it’s hard to believe his subjects let him film them. While initially we fear that Nordland is taking advantage of Kysilkova, we soon come to see the caring, vulnerable person behind the prison tats that she sees in him. And while she at first seems almost angelic, she’s attracted to the darkness in Nordland. It's as if she has to destroy herself a little bit in order to let him create something better inside himself. 

As we see the two go through hardships — he ends up back in prison, her art career stalls out and she can’t pay the rent — the support they provide each other ends up being essential for both of them to heal.

Building to a lovely twist ending, “The Painter and the Thief” is a poignant film about the hard work of connecting with another person, especially one so different from yourself, and the rewards that such a bond can provide.

THE PAINTER AND THE THIEF

Three stars

Barbora Kysilkova, Karl-Bertil Nordland

Not rated, but contains language, drug use

1 hour 46 minutes

Now on video-on-demand and Hulu

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic. He joined the Cap Times in 1999 and has written about movies, music, food and books.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics