Early on in “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” we see footage of an 1980s workout video, a Christian knockoff of Jazzercise called “Blessercize.” The chipper host in leg warmers and headband who mixes theology and leg lifts seems like a silly joke that director and co-writer Desiree Akhavan threw into the movie for condescending yuks.
But then I look online (thanks, Wisconsin’s own Found Footage Festival) and, believe or not, “Blessercize” was a real thing. It’s a lesson for those eager to dismiss Akhavan’s drama of a 1990s gay conversion therapy camp. Just because it’s ridiculous doesn’t mean it’s not dangerous.
Based on the YA novel by Emily Danforth, the film follows Cameron (Chloe Grace Moretz), whose relationship with another teenage girl has prompted her adoptive aunt and uncle to send her to God’s Promise. It’s a re-education camp deep in the woods that looks like a seedy old resort in the Catskills, a place for families to ship off teens who experience same-sex attraction.
Head therapist Dr. Lydia Marsh (an icy and frightening Jennifer Ehle) forces the teens to root out the “sin” within them. She blames their homosexuality on everything from getting not enough affection from their parents to getting too much, from too much sports for the girls to too much arts for the boys. Even Cameron’s un-feminine name, Dr. Marsh insists, could be at fault.
It’s all hogwash, of course, meant to break the kids down into hating themselves so much that they’ll deny who they are for the sake of acceptance. The good cop to her bad cop is Rev. Rick (John Gallagher, Jr.), a cheerful, acoustic guitar-playing pastor who is also Dr. Marsh’s brother, and supposedly a shining example that gay conversion therapy works.
At first, Cameron tries to go with the flow, or at least not push against it too overtly for Dr. Marsh to notice. But as she allies herself with some of the more rebellious students at God’s Promise, including Sasha Lane as a pot-smoking teen who insists her name is Jane Fonda, it’s clear that Cameron and God’s Promise are heading for some kind of reckoning.
Akhavan made the terrific debut comedy “Appropriate Behavior,” and is obviously going for something a little more serious here, showing how gay conversion preys on confused kids, turning them against themselves and the peers who might actually understand them. Ironically, given how funny “Behavior” was, it’s the attempts at broad “But I’m a Cheerleader” humor that feel out of place here, like that “Blessercize” scene or some of Dr. Marsh’s more outrageous theories.
It’s in the drama, especially the little moments of connection between Cameron and the other kids, that shows “Cameron Post” at its best. Akhavan often brings the camera in very close to Moretz, letting her face and its conflicting emotions tell the story of her struggle better than any dialogue can. And the flashbacks to Cameron’s relationship with the girl back home are refreshingly honest and non-judgmental glimpses into teen sexuality.
Moretz plays Cameron with such a calm but steely reserve that we never really believe she’ll succumb to this treatment, but it’s still thrilling to see her finally rebel against Dr. Marsh.
The 1993 setting might make one think that such conversion therapy camps are a thing of the past, and easily mocked as an example of how backwards treatment of gay teens used to be. But such therapy is still legal in 41 states.