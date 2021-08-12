'The Inheritance' takes a playful but urgent look at Black power's legacy

Part fiction, part documentary, part stage performance — and playfully uninterested in distinguishing those parts from each other — Ephraim Asili’s “The Inheritance” is a celebration of Black liberation that is powerful and joyful.
The experimental film, which first played in Madison at May’s Wisconsin Film Festival, will screen at 9 p.m. Friday as part of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s Rooftop Cinema series. Tickets are free for museum members and $5 for all others.
The inheritance in the film is a Philadelphia row house bequeathed to a young Black man named Julian (Eric Lockley) by his late grandmother. The house is like a time capsule. It's also pretty obviously a stage set, not a real location, adding a layer of artifice that is only more obvious when Asili includes exterior shots of the real Philadelphia in all its weathered glory.
Posters of Black writers and New Wave movies decorate its brightly colored walls, and at one point Julian opens a steamer trunk that’s a treasure trove of literature, full of books by Charles Mingus, Alice Walker and Jean-Paul Sartre. At times, Asili stops the action and lets the camera linger on these book jackets and album covers, relics of Black power and thought from generations gone by.
Inspired by these works, Julian and his girlfriend Gwen (Nozipho Mclean) decide to turn the house into a haven for a new Black liberationist collective. As the house fills with people, “The Inheritance” is insightful and even quite funny on the challenges of keeping everybody happy in a non-hierarchical structure. An argument over whether members can wear shoes in the house is rebranded with a more positive slogan, “We are a shoeless house!”
But there’s a darker inheritance that hangs over the collective, the memory of what happened to another Black collective in Philadelphia in the 1980s. The Black organization MOVE was deemed a terrorist organization by city officials and, in 1985, police dropped military explosives from a helicopter onto MOVE headquarters, resulting in the deaths of 11 people and the destruction of 61 homes. (Watch the documentary “Let the Fire Burn” for a chilling deconstruction of what happened.)
Much as the memory of that horror, and the injustices that have happened since, pervades the optimistic spirit of the collective, so does Asili wrap documentary footage of the MOVE bombing around his fictional drama. The result is a collage of visuals and emotions, with anger and hope entwining. Asili uses performance to tease out these warring impulses; at one point, he has the actors perform the same monologue several times in a row, getting angrier and angrier with each retelling.
The result is a film that defies easy categorization, and declines to offer a clear path forward for the Black Lives Matter struggle. Instead, it’s a reminder that just as we carry the legacy of those who come before, so do our actions and words leave a legacy for those who will come next.