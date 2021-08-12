'The Inheritance' takes a playful but urgent look at Black power's legacy

Part fiction, part documentary, part stage performance — and playfully uninterested in distinguishing those parts from each other — Ephraim Asili’s “The Inheritance” is a celebration of Black liberation that is powerful and joyful.

The experimental film, which first played in Madison at May’s Wisconsin Film Festival, will screen at 9 p.m. Friday as part of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s Rooftop Cinema series. Tickets are free for museum members and $5 for all others.

The inheritance in the film is a Philadelphia row house bequeathed to a young Black man named Julian (Eric Lockley) by his late grandmother. The house is like a time capsule. It's also pretty obviously a stage set, not a real location, adding a layer of artifice that is only more obvious when Asili includes exterior shots of the real Philadelphia in all its weathered glory.

Posters of Black writers and New Wave movies decorate its brightly colored walls, and at one point Julian opens a steamer trunk that’s a treasure trove of literature, full of books by Charles Mingus, Alice Walker and Jean-Paul Sartre. At times, Asili stops the action and lets the camera linger on these book jackets and album covers, relics of Black power and thought from generations gone by.