There is a direct correlation between how much you will enjoy “Dog Days” and how long you will let a dog lick your face.
Zero seconds? Go see “The Meg” instead.
Five seconds? You might politely put up with it at first, but quickly tire of Ken Marino’s romantic comedy slobbering all over you.
Five minutes? You’ll connect immediately with the film’s unabashed love of dogs and its mix of sentimentality and laughs.
Over 30 minutes? You should really get out of the house, and going to see a charmingly inoffensive movie like “Dog Days” is as good a reason as any.
“Dog Days,” written by Elissa Matsueda and Erica Oyama, is a PG-rated romantic comedy that intertwines the lives and storylines of several Los Angeles dog owners and their pooches. It does for pets what the late director Garry Marshall did for holidays in movies like “New Year’s Day” and “Valentine’s Day." Expect Marino to start making romantic comedies about cat, parakeet and hamster owners in the next few years.
A barista (Vanessa Hudgens) volunteers at a local animal rescue facility, and finds herself torn between the shelter’s appealing nerdy owner (Jon Bass) and a hunky veterinarian (Michael Cassidy as a sort of bizarro-universe Paul Rudd).
A local morning TV host (Nina Dobrev) spars with her new co-host, an ex-NFL player (Tone Bell). But their dogs get along great, a signal of the romance to come.
A slacker musician (Adam Pally) learns a little responsibility when he takes care of the slobbery Labradoodle owned by his pregnant sister (Jessica St. Clair). A teenage boy (Finn Wolfhard) befriends a lonely widower (Ron Cephas Jones) looking for his missing pug. And that missing pug gets found by a nervous couple (Eva Longoria and Rob Corddry) looking to bond with their newly adopted daughter.
Despite the brisk editing, it’s probably one subplot too many for a film that runs nearly two hours. The humans are generally appealing enough to keep us watching. Hudgens and Bass in particular are adorable together.
But, of course, the real stars are the dogs. Whenever the two-legged drama flags, Marino knows he merely needs to cut to a close-up of one of the dogs to enliven a moment.
Marino, a former member of the MTV sketch comedy group “The State,” smartly casts a lot of funny people from “The State” and the comedy podcast world in small roles, evidently allowing them to improvise or rewrite their dialogue on set. These include Thomas Lennon (“Reno 911”) as St. Clair’s hapless husband, Tig Notaro as a pricey dog shrink, and David Wain (“Wet Hot American Summer”) in a very funny scene as a deadpan clown.
By the end, as the characters connect with each other with the help of their dogs, only the most cynophobic audience members will refuse to shed a tear or two. It’s as predictable as your dog running to the front door to greet you at the end of the day, and just as sweet.