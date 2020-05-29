'The Grey Fox' is an elegaic Western about a train robber

Never underestimate the power of the movies. Bill Miner was a stagecoach robber in the Old West. Released from prison in 1901 after 33 years, adrift in a new century, he had no idea what to do when coaches became obsolete.

So Miner decided to start robbing trains. He got the idea from a wide-eyed viewing of the early silent film, “The Great Train Robbery.” Who says popular culture doesn’t influence people’s behavior?

That’s how the story goes in “The Grey Fox,” a sterling 1982 Canadian Western that’s more character study than historical adventure. The film is being released in a lush new 2K restoration by Kino Lorber, a “Virtual Cinema” video-on-demand rental beginning Friday, but the UW Cinematheque is offering free rentals. Email info@cinema.wisc.edu and put "GREY FOX" in the subject line to get a link.

Playing Miner is Richard Farnsworth, familiar to Wisconsin viewers as the star of the 2000 David Lynch film “The Straight Story” (written by Madison’s John Roach). Miner was known as the “Gentleman Bandit” for his insistence that his gang never shoot anybody. He is also reputed to have invented the phrase “hands up!” If he had trademarked it, he could have retired from the robbery game for good.