Was the Gary Hart scandal an example of a gifted presidential candidate disgraced by his own proclivities? Was it an example of a scandal-hungry political press focusing on gossip and rumor-mongering at the expense of real issues? Both? Neither?
Jason Reitman’s “The Front Runner,” a retelling of Hart’s spectacular 1987 flame-out during his second presidential run, doesn’t seem to have a firm answer on that one. But its refusal to settle on a tidy soundbite ends up being one of the movie’s strengths. It’s broad and untidy, focusing on the little moments between characters rather than drawing any big conclusions about the state of media or of politics. That’s left up to us.
Hugh Jackman plays Hart, a Colorado U.S. Senator who was up 40 points in the polls in April 1987 over his presumptive Republican opponent, then-Vice President George H.W. Bush. A golden boy who could talk detailed economy policy or win an axe-throwing contest, Hart was a dream candidate for the Democrats.
In the film, Jackman plays Hart as a man seemingly uncomfortable with the constant press scrutiny on him and his wife Lee (Vera Farmiga). But he’s also canny enough to stage-manage that attention for his own benefit, such as orchestrating his campaign announcement speech against the vast panorama of the Rockies.
How a candidate that savvy found himself on a pleasure boat called the Monkey Business, flirting with a pharmaceutical sales representative named Donna Rice (Sara Paxton), is anybody’s guess. Reitman’s script (based on Matt Bai’s nonfiction book “All The Truth Is Out”) leaves Hart a largely opaque figure. We view him through the lens of his loyal campaign staffers, especially J.K. Simmons as his campaign manager, Madison lawyer Bill Dixon. In the film, Simmons is at least 20 years older and probably a lot more foul-mouthed than Dixon was.
Their admiration of their candidate turns to shock and disbelief as stories of Hart’s indiscretions leak out. The reporters (Steve Zissis and Bill Burr) who staked out Hart’s D.C. townhouse hoping to catch him in the act aren’t done any favors, portrayed as sweaty, desperate men in pursuit of a dubious scoop that their editor (Kevin Pollak) later calls “essentially correct.” But why did Hart put himself in the position of being brought down by these men in the first place?
Much of “The Front Runner” focuses on the campaign in damage control mode, trying to get out from under the story and bracing for worse. This is not a zippy, fast-paced political film, but has the somber, dazed mood of a 2 a.m. hotel bar session — or one of those war movies where the soldiers are trapped in a foxhole, praying for the shelling to let up.
If that slows the momentum of the film, it also leaves room for some great character beats from the large ensemble cast. Rice forms a bond with one of Hart’s campaign workers (Molly Ephraim), all the more poignant because we know Rice will ultimately be thrown to the wolves. Farmiga also gets a few beautiful moments, conveying all the hurt and anger of a betrayed wife in a few calmly spoken lines. Of the reporters, Mamoudou Athie is memorable as an idealistic Washington Post reporter who bonds with Hart over Tolstoy, and then has to ask him the tough questions.
Reitman is clearly inspired by movies of the 1970s, and in particular of Robert Altman, in his approach to “The Front Runner.” The acting is naturalistic, the dialogue as authentic-sounding as possible, with characters talking over each other. Some key developments are conveyed through dialogue that is almost out of earshot, or images out of focus in the background.
This is the second movie Reitman has released this year, and “Tully” is easily the better one. But “The Front Runner” is an intriguing, elliptical beast in its own right.