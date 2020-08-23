'The Comfort of Strangers' remains a discomfiting trip to Venice

This much we know. Mary (the late Natasha Richardson) and Colin (Rupert Everett) are a British couple vacationing in Venice. We get the sense that their relationship is at a turning point; Mary, who has an ex-husband and two kids, is ready for a full commitment. Colin doesn’t seem so sure.

Mary and Colin seem trapped in the maze that is Venice; cinematographer Dante Spinotti, who lived in Venice at the time, beautifully captures the luxurious mystery of the city, a warren of alleyways and bridges and dead ends. (If you’ve never been lost in Venice, you’ve never really been there.)

Lost in the streets one night looking for something to eat, they meet Robert, who is friendly and gregarious, and takes them to a bar. He tells them strange stories (including one we’ve already heard in voiceover at the beginning of the film). Drinks at the bar lead to dinner with Robert and his wife Caroline (Helen Mirren) in their sumptuous apartment, where we gets hints of the strange and savage man behind Robert’s welcoming smile. He and Caroline seem to want something from the younger couple; fair warning that the movie is rated R for "obsessive and perverse sexuality."