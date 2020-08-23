'The Comfort of Strangers' remains a discomfiting trip to Venice

Christopher Walken tells the story of how, one day on the set of “The Comfort of Strangers,” he was in his dressing room getting ready, and accidentally caught a glimpse of himself in the mirror. He didn’t recognize the man in the mirror as himself, but as his character, a mysterious Italian man named Robert.
He didn’t like who he saw.
It’s an interesting observation, given that Walken has played so many villains in his long career. But Robert is such a strange and sinister character, so much so because there’s no reason given for how he acts. Ask him a question, and he answers with a seemingly unrelated anecdote about his late father that he’s told several times before. He’s a mystery perhaps even to himself.
A lot about “The Comfort of Strangers,” now out in a new Blu-ray edition from the Criterion Collection, remains shrouded in uncertainty, which may be why it still casts a spell 30 years after its release. While the film is based on an early Ian McEwan novel, much of its inscrutability is due to the adapted screenplay by playwright Harold Pinter. Director Paul Schrader says in an interview on the Criterion disc that Pinter’s overarching theme is that “language is a tool we use to not communicate.”
This much we know. Mary (the late Natasha Richardson) and Colin (Rupert Everett) are a British couple vacationing in Venice. We get the sense that their relationship is at a turning point; Mary, who has an ex-husband and two kids, is ready for a full commitment. Colin doesn’t seem so sure.
Mary and Colin seem trapped in the maze that is Venice; cinematographer Dante Spinotti, who lived in Venice at the time, beautifully captures the luxurious mystery of the city, a warren of alleyways and bridges and dead ends. (If you’ve never been lost in Venice, you’ve never really been there.)
Lost in the streets one night looking for something to eat, they meet Robert, who is friendly and gregarious, and takes them to a bar. He tells them strange stories (including one we’ve already heard in voiceover at the beginning of the film). Drinks at the bar lead to dinner with Robert and his wife Caroline (Helen Mirren) in their sumptuous apartment, where we gets hints of the strange and savage man behind Robert’s welcoming smile. He and Caroline seem to want something from the younger couple; fair warning that the movie is rated R for "obsessive and perverse sexuality."
Everyone and everything is beautiful in “The Comfort of Strangers,” from the lush score by Angelo Badalamenti to the clothes (no surprise that Armani is prominently named in the opening credits). But there’s a darkness, a sickness, at the heart of the story. I wouldn’t call it a thriller, exactly, but even the most innocuous scenes we feel a sense of doom encroaching on Mary and Colin.
Much of that uneasy feeling comes from the film’s refusal to explain itself. Schrader says that Pinter took McEwan’s novel, which told the story straightforwardly, and stripped out all the underlying motivations of the characters, leaving them as ciphers. A typical erotic thriller would have built up the tension as Robert insinuates himself into the lives of the couple. But he disappears halfway through after that bizarre dinner. It’s as if he knows that, inevitably, they’ll come back to him on their own.
