'The Climb' hilariously chronicles a friendship's ups and downs

Note: "The Climb" is only playing in movie theaters, and was reviewed from a digital streaming link. The review is about the film itself, and a positive review is not intended to be encouragement or an endorsement to go see the film in theaters right now. People should make up their own minds whether they want to see a movie in theaters now or wait until it arrives on video-on-demand or DVD. And if you do decide to go the theater, please abide by all theater and public health rules to stay as safe as possible.
The Copacabana scene in “Goodfellas.” The final battle scene in “Children of Men.” The opening car bomb in “Touch of Evil.”
We’re used to a long tracking shot (a single unbroken take lasting several minutes or more) being used to build dramatic tension. But how come we never see such shots used to build comic tension?
With “The Climb,” director Michael Angelo Covino, who wrote the script with Kyle Marvin, breaks the mold with its wildly funny tracking shots, making us laugh even as we’re marveling at the intricate technical skill required to pull off such shots.
The film is structured as a series of short films, each charting a different episode in the long and turbulent friendship of Mike (Covino) and Kyle (Marvin). In the opening scene, we see Mike and Kyle on a long bike ride, the out-of-shape Kyle huffing and puffing to keep up with the more athletic Mike. About halfway up the hill, Mike confesses that he’s slept with Kyle’s fiancée. Kyle struggles to catch up to attack Mike, but can’t close the gap. “Pace yourself,” Mike advises.
In the second scene, taking place several years later, fortunes are reversed. Kyle’s ex-fiancee has now become Mike’s late wife, and the grief-stricken Mike staggers around the gravesite, getting in a scuffle with the gravedigger. (It’s funnier than it sounds.) The estranged Kyle returns to pay his respects, and the old wound between the two former best friends resurfaces, as well as their bond.
The rest of the film proceeds like that, each scene leaping ahead a few months or years from the last one to check in on Mike and Kyle’s up-and-down friendship. At Thanksgiving at Kyle’s parents' (Talia Balsam and George Wendt) place, the camera glides through the house and around the characters in a fluid manner that would make Robert Altman jealous. Then, for Christmas, we return to the same house, only now the camera moves around outside the house, peering in the windows at the family as it follows Mike, now a drunken sad sack.
Each setpiece uses the tension between Mike and Kyle as the fuel for its comic momentum, building to a big emotional blowup or slapstick crescendo. I laughed hard early and often throughout “The Climb,” which is salted with all of these weird and wonderful touches, like Kyle doing an impromptu strip tease to that old Shawn Mullins’ song “Lullaby,” or a synchronized skiing interlude for no apparent reason.
The two friends are classic opposites, Mike the former golden boy whose appetites always lead to disaster, Kyle the quintessential nice guy who lets people walk all over him. Between the laughs, it’s sort of touching to see how their friendship frays but never quite breaks, leading to a poignant coda that mirrors the bike ride of the first scene.
“The Climb” is a gangbusters debut for the filmmaking pair, a swing-for-the-fences comic effort that promises great things down the road for Covino and Marvin.
