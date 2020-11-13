'The Climb' hilariously chronicles a friendship's ups and downs

The film is structured as a series of short films, each charting a different episode in the long and turbulent friendship of Mike (Covino) and Kyle (Marvin). In the opening scene, we see Mike and Kyle on a long bike ride, the out-of-shape Kyle huffing and puffing to keep up with the more athletic Mike. About halfway up the hill, Mike confesses that he’s slept with Kyle’s fiancée. Kyle struggles to catch up to attack Mike, but can’t close the gap. “Pace yourself,” Mike advises.

In the second scene, taking place several years later, fortunes are reversed. Kyle’s ex-fiancee has now become Mike’s late wife, and the grief-stricken Mike staggers around the gravesite, getting in a scuffle with the gravedigger. (It’s funnier than it sounds.) The estranged Kyle returns to pay his respects, and the old wound between the two former best friends resurfaces, as well as their bond.