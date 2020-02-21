'The Call of the Wild' tells an old-fashioned adventure story with new-fashioned tech

Let’s talk for a second about the impressive landscape that makes “The Call of the Wild” so memorable. I’m not talking about the beautiful but obviously computer-generated landscapes of the Canadian frontier that mark Chris Sanders’ adaptation of Jack London’s classic adventure novel.
I’m talking about the landscape of Harrison Ford’s face.
At 77, the iconic movie star’s handsome face has deepened into a majestic, weathered edifice, with crags and crannies that weren’t there when he first wore Indiana Jones’ hat or Han Solo’s vest. Covered in the wild white beard of an old prospector, Ford’s face is a beacon of authenticity a movie awash in photorealistic CGI splendor.
And whenever the film gets a little too pretty or fanciful, the film comes back to Ford, and that face, and his sympathetically grizzled performance. He grounds the movie, and makes us believe in it even when our eyes tell us not to. If he thinks he’s talking to a real dog, and not a computer creation, who are we to disagree?
While the movie uses cutting-edge visual effects, it’s very much an old-fashioned adventure story, and screenwriter Michael Green sticks closely to the plot points of London’s beloved 1903 novel. Buck, a pampered St. Bernard/shepherd mix living with the family of a wealthy judge (Bradley Whitford) in California, is kidnapped and shipped up north to the frontier, where prospectors and others are paying good money for strong dogs.
Buck is starved and beaten along the way — this was one time in the film where I appreciated that Buck didn’t quite look real, because I’m not sure I could handle seeing a real dog suffer the same treatment. Luckily, he’s bought by a kindly mail carrier (Omar Sy) and his wife (Cara Gee), who train him to work as part of a team as a sled dog.
When the mail route is shut down, Buck is sold to a rich, mustache-twirling dandy (Dan Stevens) and his wife (Karen Gillan), looking for gold but totally unprepared for the harshness of the frontier. When Buck’s team is led into certain disaster, he’s rescued by John Thornton (Ford), a big-city man who has fled to the Yukon after a family tragedy.
The first half of “The Call of the Wild” is full of spectacle — daring rescues from avalanches and thin ice, a duel between Buck and the pack’s lead dog under the green glow of the Northern Lights. It’s fun and exciting and never loses interest.
But the film really finds its heart when Buck and Thornton meet. The friendship that develops between man and dog, both damaged in their own ways, as they head deep into the wild together is genuinely affecting. Actor Terry Notary, who played apes for the “Planet of the Apes” movies and “The Square,” was a stand-in on set for Buck, mimicking a dog’s behavior. It sounds a little silly, but it obviously gave Ford an acting partner for those scenes to make them feel more real.
The animation in “The Call of the Wild” is a little heightened, compared to, say the flat, photorealistic animation of the “Lion King” reboot. We can read Buck’s expressions, when he turns angry or sad or happy, but it stops short of looking cartoonish.
I thought that was okay, given the larger-than-life adventure that Buck embarks on. When kids fall asleep, they dream of being bigger-than-life heroes like Harry Potter or Captain Marvel. I’ll bet when my dogs fall asleep, and their legs start twitching, they’re dreaming of being a dog like Buck.