'The Call of the Wild' tells an old-fashioned adventure story with new-fashioned tech

Buck is starved and beaten along the way — this was one time in the film where I appreciated that Buck didn’t quite look real, because I’m not sure I could handle seeing a real dog suffer the same treatment. Luckily, he’s bought by a kindly mail carrier (Omar Sy) and his wife (Cara Gee), who train him to work as part of a team as a sled dog.

When the mail route is shut down, Buck is sold to a rich, mustache-twirling dandy (Dan Stevens) and his wife (Karen Gillan), looking for gold but totally unprepared for the harshness of the frontier. When Buck’s team is led into certain disaster, he’s rescued by John Thornton (Ford), a big-city man who has fled to the Yukon after a family tragedy.

The first half of “The Call of the Wild” is full of spectacle — daring rescues from avalanches and thin ice, a duel between Buck and the pack’s lead dog under the green glow of the Northern Lights. It’s fun and exciting and never loses interest.