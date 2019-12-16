The best movies of 2019

I’ll see good movies in a theater. I’ll watch them at film festivals. I’ll watch them on Blu-ray. I’ll watch them on Netflix. I’ll even go to Chicago to see them if they’re not playing in Madison.
Okay, that last one may mark me as a little more fanatical than your average movie buff. (I did get two of my Top 10 films of 2019 from that trip to the Windy City, though.) The point is that it’s starting to matter less about the venue or format movies are presented in, and more that they are just great films.
Netflix continues to make inroads on the big-screen experience, attracting filmmakers like Martin Scorsese, Noah Baumbach and Steven Soderbergh to make their new movies for the streaming service. Theater chains are slowly warming up to the reality that streaming isn’t going away — I saw Scorsese’s “The Irishman” not on Netflix but at FLIX Brewhouse Madison, with a good beer and a good burger, one of my favorite moviegoing experiences of 2019.
But most people saw “Irishman” at home on their TVs, laptops or iPads, and it didn't seem to diminish the film for them. My Twitter feed was full of people arguing about “Irishman” just as it was full of people arguing about “Once Upon A Time . . . In Hollywood.”
To paraphrase Jeff Goldblum in “Jurassic Park,” “Good movies . . . find a way.”
Here are the Top 10 films that found their way to me in 2019. Note that there are several potential 2019 contenders, including “Little Women” or “Uncut Gems” or, heck, “Cats,” that haven’t opened in Madison yet. And there are some 2018 movies, such as “Cold War,” that didn’t make it to Madison until early 2019. I haven’t included those on the list either. You gotta draw a line somewhere.
1. “Once Upon a Time . . . In Hollywood" — As the movie business goes through a time of radical change, Quentin Tarantino sets his latest in a previous time of change, when an aging studio system was under siege by a new generation of counterculture mavericks. Tarantino’s film is a nostalgic, wildly entertaining love letter to the era and to the pop culture he grew up loving. Movies — even the crummy ones Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) starred in — literally have the power to change history in Tarantino’s mind. Now at Market Square Cinemas and on Blu-ray.
2. “Parasite” — Bong Joon-Ho’s latest masterpiece about the inequities of late capitalism turns the class struggle into social satire, screwball comedy and horror-thriller, changing tones deftly and confidently in a film that’s unnerving, darkly funny and consistently surprising. Not in theaters right now, but will be able for purchase on video-on-demand on Jan. 14, 2020.
3. “The Souvenir” — British filmmaker Joanna Hogg's piercing, sharply observed autobiographical film did not play in Madison. Honor Swinton (daughter of Tilda) plays an uncertain young woman struggling to find her voice as a filmmaker. She falls into a relationship with a dashing man (Tom Burke) whose cultured manner barely hides a raging heroin addiction. Now streaming on Amazon Prime.
4. “Ad Astra” — The latest from James Gray (“The Lost City of Z”) takes father-son issues to the edge of the solar system, an outer-space “Apocalypse Now” starring Brad Pitt as a son searching for his missing astronaut father (Tommy Lee Jones). Though it’s packed with wondrous images and action (lunar buggy car chases! Zero-gravity knife fights!), it’s a tender and intimate story about jettisoning one's emotional baggage.
5. “The Irishman” — For the first three hours, Scorsese’s latest is a first-rate gangster movie, starring Robert De Niro as a hitman caught between his friendship with his mob boss (Joe Pesci) and Teamster leader Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino). But for the last half hour, it elevates into a sadder and more special film about an old man reckoning with the choices he made, choices which helped him survive but left him alone. Now streaming on Netflix.
6. “Give Me Liberty” — I have a lot of affection for this scrappy, scruffy comedy-drama, filmed in Milwaukee, about the harried driver of a transport van dealing with all sorts of difficult customers on one crazy day. The van becomes something of a microcosm for a divided city, its passengers all having to learn to get along somehow. Out on Blu-Ray Jan. 28, 2020.
7. “Under the Silver Lake” — Another one that didn’t play Madison, David Robert Mitchell’s riff on L.A. noir follows a slacker sleuth (Andrew Garfield) investigating the disappearance of his neighbor. His investigation runs across coded messages, secret passages, and doomsday cults — and becomes a darkly funny metaphor for an America too distracted by its own conspiracy theories to understand what’s real. Now streaming on Amazon Prime.
8. “Dolemite is My Name” — Eddie Murphy makes a huge comeback, playing Rudy Ray Moore, a ‘70s R-rated comedian who somehow became an independent movie titan. Beneath the riotous, raunchy humor is a vein of sweetness, and the film is packed with great supporting performances, especially Wesley Snipes as Moore’s put-upon director. Now streaming on Netflix.
9. “Monos” — An American doctor is held hostage by a group of teenage guerillas in an unnamed Central American country — but “Monos” focuses not on the prisoner but the young soldiers, children playing a grown-up game with deadly consequences. It’s a strange and intoxicating adventure story unlike anything I’ve seen this year.
10. “Light From Light” — My favorite film from this year’s Wisconsin Film Festival was this ethereal, delicate film starring Marin Ireland as a paranormal investigator tasked with finding out if Jim Gaffigan is being haunted by his dead wife. Not a horror movie at all, it’s a gentle and empathetic film about grieving and connecting with strangers. The film is still touring the country, so it’s unclear when it will be released on video-on-demand.
Honorable mentions: “Hustlers,” “Knives Out,” “Ford v Ferrari,” “Luce,” “Wild Rose,” “High Flying Bird,” “Marriage Story,” “The Art of Self-Defense,” “Amazing Grace,” “Birds of Paradise,” “The Farewell,” “The Perfection.”