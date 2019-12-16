The best movies of 2019

I’ll see good movies in a theater. I’ll watch them at film festivals. I’ll watch them on Blu-ray. I’ll watch them on Netflix. I’ll even go to Chicago to see them if they’re not playing in Madison.

Okay, that last one may mark me as a little more fanatical than your average movie buff. (I did get two of my Top 10 films of 2019 from that trip to the Windy City, though.) The point is that it’s starting to matter less about the venue or format movies are presented in, and more that they are just great films.

Netflix continues to make inroads on the big-screen experience, attracting filmmakers like Martin Scorsese, Noah Baumbach and Steven Soderbergh to make their new movies for the streaming service. Theater chains are slowly warming up to the reality that streaming isn’t going away — I saw Scorsese’s “The Irishman” not on Netflix but at FLIX Brewhouse Madison, with a good beer and a good burger, one of my favorite moviegoing experiences of 2019.

But most people saw “Irishman” at home on their TVs, laptops or iPads, and it didn't seem to diminish the film for them. My Twitter feed was full of people arguing about “Irishman” just as it was full of people arguing about “Once Upon A Time . . . In Hollywood.”