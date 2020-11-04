'The August Virgin' is a gorgeous movie about a staycation in Madrid

With “staycations” an unfortunate byproduct of COVID-19, there may be no better time to watch “The August Virgin.” Jonás Trueba’s new film is a languid tale of a Spanish woman who has the transformative, restorative experience of a good vacation without leaving home.

Without leaving her home city, anyway. Like many European cities, Madrid empties in early August when the locals all go on vacation. Eva (Itsaso Arana, who co-wrote the screenplay) opts to stay in Madrid as her friends all leave, but sublets a book-stocked apartment across town for a couple of weeks.

The change in perspective allows Eva to see her city with fresh eyes. The movie is mostly a plotless travelogue, following Eva as she makes new friends in bars, dances at outdoor music concerts and roams through local museums. The pace is as slow as a hazy summer day.

Your tolerance for this may depend on how much you like to watch attractive people enjoy themselves in a beautiful European city. (My tolerance, as it turned out, was pretty high.)