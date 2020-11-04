'The August Virgin' is a gorgeous movie about a staycation in Madrid

With “staycations” an unfortunate byproduct of COVID-19, there may be no better time to watch “The August Virgin.” Jonás Trueba’s new film is a languid tale of a Spanish woman who has the transformative, restorative experience of a good vacation without leaving home.
Without leaving her home city, anyway. Like many European cities, Madrid empties in early August when the locals all go on vacation. Eva (Itsaso Arana, who co-wrote the screenplay) opts to stay in Madrid as her friends all leave, but sublets a book-stocked apartment across town for a couple of weeks.
The change in perspective allows Eva to see her city with fresh eyes. The movie is mostly a plotless travelogue, following Eva as she makes new friends in bars, dances at outdoor music concerts and roams through local museums. The pace is as slow as a hazy summer day.
Your tolerance for this may depend on how much you like to watch attractive people enjoy themselves in a beautiful European city. (My tolerance, as it turned out, was pretty high.)
Eva is an appealing protagonist, open and curious as she explores her city. She meets an edgy performance artist (Isabelle Stoffel) and a rumpled bartender (Vito Sanz), whom she tries to seduce. Their interactions reminded me of Richard Linklater’s “Before” series, though the conversations aren’t as deep or as meaningful. Trueba and Arana seem more interested in capturing how real people talk to each other. Meaning often lies in the spaces between the words.
Mostly it feels like we are hanging out with these people for a spell. There are some lovely moments of connection, as when Eva and her new friends hang out on the beach, or Eva spends an evening stargazing.
Eventually Eva begins dropping oblique hints that she is keeping a secret, that there’s something she’s looking for on this stay-at-home journey, some kind of sign about what to do with her life.
That secret, revealed offhandedly in the closing minutes of the movie, adds a gentle emotional undercurrent to Eva’s vacation.
At 129 minutes, “The August Virgin” overstays its welcome a little, especially in the middle. But as a vicarious vacation into a pre-pandemic world, one that ends up being surprisingly poignant, it’s worth the trip.
“The August Virgin” is this week’s film for the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s Spotlight Cinema series. Museum members can rent the film for free to stream online for one week beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Non-members can rent it for a small fee.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!