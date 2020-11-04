 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'The August Virgin' is a gorgeous movie about a staycation in Madrid
top story

'The August Virgin' is a gorgeous movie about a staycation in Madrid

The August Virgin

Itsaso Arana plays a Madrid woman who decides to stay home for her summer vacation in "The August Virgin."

 STRAND RELEASING

With “staycations” an unfortunate byproduct of COVID-19, there may be no better time to watch “The August Virgin.” Jonás Trueba’s new film is a languid tale of a Spanish woman who has the transformative, restorative experience of a good vacation without leaving home.

Without leaving her home city, anyway. Like many European cities, Madrid empties in early August when the locals all go on vacation. Eva (Itsaso Arana, who co-wrote the screenplay) opts to stay in Madrid as her friends all leave, but sublets a book-stocked apartment across town for a couple of weeks.

The change in perspective allows Eva to see her city with fresh eyes. The movie is mostly a plotless travelogue, following Eva as she makes new friends in bars, dances at outdoor music concerts and roams through local museums. The pace is as slow as a hazy summer day.

Your tolerance for this may depend on how much you like to watch attractive people enjoy themselves in a beautiful European city. (My tolerance, as it turned out, was pretty high.)

[Milwaukee Film Festival: 'Black Bear' flashes its claws when you least expect it]

Eva is an appealing protagonist, open and curious as she explores her city. She meets an edgy performance artist (Isabelle Stoffel) and a rumpled bartender (Vito Sanz), whom she tries to seduce. Their interactions reminded me of Richard Linklater’s “Before” series, though the conversations aren’t as deep or as meaningful. Trueba and Arana seem more interested in capturing how real people talk to each other. Meaning often lies in the spaces between the words.

Mostly it feels like we are hanging out with these people for a spell. There are some lovely moments of connection, as when Eva and her new friends hang out on the beach, or Eva spends an evening stargazing.

Eventually Eva begins dropping oblique hints that she is keeping a secret, that there’s something she’s looking for on this stay-at-home journey, some kind of sign about what to do with her life.

That secret, revealed offhandedly in the closing minutes of the movie, adds a gentle emotional undercurrent to Eva’s vacation.

At 129 minutes, “The August Virgin” overstays its welcome a little, especially in the middle. But as a vicarious vacation into a pre-pandemic world, one that ends up being surprisingly poignant, it’s worth the trip.

“The August Virgin” is this week’s film for the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s Spotlight Cinema series. Museum members can rent the film for free to stream online for one week beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Non-members can rent it for a small fee.

THE AUGUST VIRGIN

Three stars

Itsaso Arana, Vito Sanz

Not rated, but contains sexuality and adult language

2 hours 9 minutes

Available to stream through the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art; mmoca.org/mmoca-cinema

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic. He joined the Cap Times in 1999 and has written about movies, music, food and books.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'Spell' & 'Come Play'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics