'The Assistant' is a workplace horror story for the #MeToo era

She arrives at work before dawn before anyone else. Under harsh fluorescent lights, she readies the office for the day, making photocopies, stocking the fridge with bottled water. And cleaning up the mess left in her boss’ office, including a stray earring found on the floor.
Kitty Green’s “The Assistant” is a workplace horror story where the evil spirit haunting the room isn’t a ghost but a Harvey Weinstein-like sexual predator. The boss is never seen in the film, and no one even says his name, referring to him only with a god-like “He.” But his domineering, degrading presence suffuses every corner of the office and every frame of the film.
Julia Garner, an Australian actress who was so full of life as the free-spirited granddaughter in “Grandma,” plays Jane in an almost numb, catatonic state, wearing her puffy winter coat and long scarf like protective armor. Without complaint, she cleans up the overturned coffee cups and pastry crumbs left strewn by her (mostly male) colleagues, who barely acknowledge her. When the boss’ wife stops by the office with the kids, it’s assumed that as the only female employee in the room, she’ll entertain them.
This kind of unthinking gendered degradation is bad enough. But in Jane’s menial tasks we get hints of something more sinister. Why does she have to arrange meetings between her boss and aspiring actresses at hotels? Who’s this attractive young woman from Idaho suddenly hired as his new assistant? Who’s that sad-looking woman who stops by the office to pick up the earring?
Jane knows, of course, what’s going on. Everybody knows, and has decided to look the other way out of fear. There’s a chilling scene where Jane tries to report an indiscretion to the company’s HR rep (Matthew Macfadyen), who calmly shuts down her accusations. “I don’t think you have anything to worry about,” he tells her as she tearfully leaves his office. “You’re not his type.”
Green creates a tense atmosphere of workplace dread by muffling its sounds. The office is a world of half-heard conversations behind closed doors, whispered slights in the hallways, cryptic but accusing glances thrown Jane’s way by the men in the room. It’s the soundtrack of quiet complicity, and the viewer hungers for someone, anyone, to speak up and break the silence.
In that way, “The Assistant” isn’t just a movie for the #MeToo era, although it’s being received that way, and the fact that it’s opening in Madison the week that Weinstein faces a jury is bitter irony. It’s not just about the bad guys. By removing the predator from the frame, Green focuses on the rest of us, the ones who know, and stay silent.