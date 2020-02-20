'The Assistant' is a workplace horror story for the #MeToo era

She arrives at work before dawn before anyone else. Under harsh fluorescent lights, she readies the office for the day, making photocopies, stocking the fridge with bottled water. And cleaning up the mess left in her boss’ office, including a stray earring found on the floor.

Kitty Green’s “The Assistant” is a workplace horror story where the evil spirit haunting the room isn’t a ghost but a Harvey Weinstein-like sexual predator. The boss is never seen in the film, and no one even says his name, referring to him only with a god-like “He.” But his domineering, degrading presence suffuses every corner of the office and every frame of the film.

Julia Garner, an Australian actress who was so full of life as the free-spirited granddaughter in “Grandma,” plays Jane in an almost numb, catatonic state, wearing her puffy winter coat and long scarf like protective armor. Without complaint, she cleans up the overturned coffee cups and pastry crumbs left strewn by her (mostly male) colleagues, who barely acknowledge her. When the boss’ wife stops by the office with the kids, it’s assumed that as the only female employee in the room, she’ll entertain them.