'Sylvie's Love' puts a modern twist on classic Hollywood melodrama

“Sylvie’s Love” looks like the sort of sumptuous 1950s movie that would play on Turner Classic Movies on a Saturday afternoon, a Technicolor romantic melodrama in which a woman overcomes one obstacle after another in her search for happiness.
The one difference? The woman in “Sylvie’s Love” is Black, as is most of the cast.
Writer-director Gregory Ashe’s accomplished and affecting film, which premieres Wednesday on Amazon Prime, puts a Black woman at the center of the sort of movie that would have starred Doris Day or Barbara Stanwyck a half-century ago. Unlike Todd Haynes’ “Far From Heaven,” which sought to comment on those films and their repressive times by evoking them, “Sylvie’s Love” is an unabashed love letter while gently but firmly making room for a different sort of heroine.
Tessa Thompson exudes old Hollywood glamour as Sylvie, who in the first half of the movie is a teenager living in 1957 Harlem. She works in the record shop owned by her ex-jazzman father (Lance Reddick), but her real passion is this new invention called television. Her fiancé Lacy is stationed in Korea, and while the ambitious Sylvie yearns for something more, she knows her life will largely revolve around marriage and motherhood.
Throwing a wrinkle into those plans is the arrival of Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha), a young jazz saxophonist who gets hired to work in the shop. Their friendship inevitably blossoms into romance, and Ashe gives us plenty of swoon-worthy moments, such as the couple slow-dancing on a rain-slicked New York street, the camera slowly rising along with their emotions.
But Robert’s combo gets a long-term gig in Paris, and Sylvie doesn’t want to stand in the way of his dreams. She lets him go, even though she has a secret — she’s carrying his child.
Five years later, Robert and Sylvie reconnect in 1967 New York. Sylvie is now married to Lacy (Alano Miller) and raising Robert’s daughter, as well as holding down a job in television, a rarity for a Black woman, working as a producer’s assistant for a local cooking show. Robert is back in town to record an album, now a rising star in the jazz world, yearning to leave the combo and strike out on his own.
The sparks between them are undeniable, but Ashe’s screenplay keeps throwing setbacks and complications in their way to keep them apart. Will they ever find true love with each other? If you’ve ever seen a movie before, you might have a good idea, but “Sylvie’s Love” infuses a familiar story with charm and feeling.
The evocation of the 1950s and early 1960s fashion and décor is immaculate, and fans of “The Queen’s Gambit” will relish every handbag and chiffon blouse they see. Yet the film deliberately avoids engaging with the racial strife of the era — aside from a dinner party with a bigoted client, Sylvie encounters almost no prejudice in the film. The civil rights movement exists, but is largely happening in the background.
This is partly because “Sylvie’s Love” is a movie fantasy through and through, just realistic enough to make us buy their characters and root for them to find a happy ending. But it’s also a conscious attempt to make a film about Black people on their own terms, not defined by how others viewed them in that era. In that way, as cozy and old-fashioned a movie as “Sylvie’s Love” is, it’s also quite groundbreaking.