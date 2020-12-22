'Sylvie's Love' puts a modern twist on classic Hollywood melodrama

Throwing a wrinkle into those plans is the arrival of Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha), a young jazz saxophonist who gets hired to work in the shop. Their friendship inevitably blossoms into romance, and Ashe gives us plenty of swoon-worthy moments, such as the couple slow-dancing on a rain-slicked New York street, the camera slowly rising along with their emotions.

But Robert’s combo gets a long-term gig in Paris, and Sylvie doesn’t want to stand in the way of his dreams. She lets him go, even though she has a secret — she’s carrying his child.

Five years later, Robert and Sylvie reconnect in 1967 New York. Sylvie is now married to Lacy (Alano Miller) and raising Robert’s daughter, as well as holding down a job in television, a rarity for a Black woman, working as a producer’s assistant for a local cooking show. Robert is back in town to record an album, now a rising star in the jazz world, yearning to leave the combo and strike out on his own.

The sparks between them are undeniable, but Ashe’s screenplay keeps throwing setbacks and complications in their way to keep them apart. Will they ever find true love with each other? If you’ve ever seen a movie before, you might have a good idea, but “Sylvie’s Love” infuses a familiar story with charm and feeling.