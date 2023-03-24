Towering waves. Frigid mornings. A great lake covered in thick sheets of ice.

And still, these three women kept swimming.

“Swimming Through,” a documentary about a friendship forged by a trio of sunrise swimmers, is one of seven short films in Lunafest, coming to Madison on Tuesday.

A traveling mini film fest, Lunafest showcases films by and about women, and circulates around the country thanks to nonprofits and other sponsors who bring it to their local community. The upcoming 90-minute screening in the Anderson Auditorium at Edgewood College is hosted by the Zonta Club of Madison, which uses it as a fundraiser to help local women’s organizations such as Domestic Abuse Intervention Services, Project Respect, UNIDOS and Girls on the Run.

This year’s Lunafest includes tales of surfers, climbers, painters and a girlfriend visiting the parents for the first time, among others. “Swimming Through,” created by Chicago filmmaker Samantha Sanders, focuses on three middle-aged women who made it through the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in part by sharing their passion for gliding through the icy waters of Lake Michigan.

Sanders first read about the women in a story in the Chicago Tribune. A three-time Chicago/Midwest regional Emmy Award winner who teaches in the film department at Columbia College Chicago, Sanders already was a passionate photographer of winter landscapes.

“We had a beautiful winter that year of 2020-21,” she said. “I knew I could make that film and what it would look like."

"It went beyond just knowing the beauty of what the landscape would be,” she said. The film, Sanders realized, could chronicle “the courage and determination (of the women), and their support of each other, and what going out there every day meant to them.”

One of the biggest challenges of filming the documentary, which includes footage taken on the icy lake as well as underwater and with drones, was keeping the crew safe, she said. While the swimmers were physically moving in the water – in a lake much warmer than the air temperature – the stationary film crew worked in frozen, windy conditions.

The 15-minute documentary that emerged is a gentle story of friendship and the transformational power of water, peace and perseverance. Sanders is now adapting “Swimming Through” into a fictional screenplay for a feature-length film that she plans to direct.

Lunafest gives female filmmakers the opportunity to get their work seen nationwide, Sanders said. Although “Swimming Through” has been shown at some weeklong or weekend local festivals, “the difference is that (Lunafest’s) reach is much broader” because it runs all year in different locations, she said.

The first two Lunafests that the Zonta Club brought to Madison were at Point Cinema in 2019 and 2020. The festival went online for the next two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With it now back in person and again on the big screen, said Zonta member Sandy Peterson, “We plan to continue growing this event.”