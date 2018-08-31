Never meet your heroes. And never yet let your heroes date your girlfriend.
That’s the takeaway from “Juliet, Naked,” an utter delightful adaptation of Nick Hornby’s novel. In its exploration of both the joys and limitation of pop culture fandom, “Juliet” feels like both an affectionate follow-up and a gentle rebuke to “High Fidelity.”
Duncan (Chris O’Dowd) is a very familiar sort of Hornby hero, a fortyish man-child who processes the world through his love of middlebrow culture. He teaches classes on “The Wire” and ‘70s indie cinema at a nearby college, but his true passion is an obscure ‘90s singer-songwriter named Tucker Crowe. Crowe released one album, “Juliet,” before vanishing mysteriously in the middle of a show in Minneapolis in 1993, and the enigma of his life makes him perfect for music obsessives like Duncan, who scour his every lyric for meaning.
But “Juliet, Naked” isn’t really about Duncan. It’s about his longtime girlfriend, Annie (Rose Byrne), who good-naturedly puts up with Duncan’s obsessions. She’s mired in the past in her own way, stuck working at the historical museum in the seaside British town where she grew up.
When Duncan gets a rare copy of the demo version of “Juliet” (called “Juliet, Naked”) in the mail, Annie gets to listen to it before Duncan does, and is moved by Crowe’s music for the first time. But when Duncan asserts his Crowe-ologist credentials, Annie is miffed enough to post a snarky review of the album on Duncan’s fan website.
And who should see the review? Tucker Crowe himself (Ethan Hawke), now a scruffy middle-aged deadbeat living in the garage of one of his many former exes. Tucker emails Annie to say he agrees with her dim assessment of his music, and they strike up an online friendship. It’s not long before Tucker decides he wants to meet Annie in person.
It’s all very funny and very sweet, with director Jesse Peretz (“Our Idiot Brother”) and screenwriters Evgenia Peretz, Jim Taylor and Tamara Jenkins letting each of the characters be witty and agreeably complex people. One would assume Duncan would be the odd man out and a potential villain here, but the script is even generous towards him and his pop culture obsessions.
He’s clearly, deeply moved by Crowe’s music; when Crowe dismisses “Juliet” as insipid garbage, Duncan angrily responds: “Art isn’t for the artist any more than water is for the plumber.” It’s a line that sums up Duncan’s myopic viewpoint, but also has a ring of truth.
“Juliet, Naked” touches on deeper themes, about regret and the passage of time, without dwelling too deeply on them. Hawke plays Tucker as a charming, misbehaving old dog who finally sees the wreckage of his life clearly, while Byrne, who has a run of great comic turns in “Spy” and “Neighbors,” is funny and poignant as a women yearning for something more.
Peretz has a deft hand with the material, and perhaps an unexpected connection to the material. Before he became a TV and movie director, he played bass in the ‘90s alt-rock band The Lemonheads. I’ll leave it to music obsessives like Duncan to decipher whether there’s any hidden connections in the film – for the rest of us, it’s a catchy hit single of a movie.