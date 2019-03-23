His friendship with UW Cinematheque director Jim Healy is a big reason that filmmaker Andrew Bujalski has made several trips to Madison to screen his films at the Wisconsin Film Festival, including “Results" and “Computer Chess."
But there’s another person responsible for getting Bujalski to come to Madison next week to screen a couple of his earlier films at the UW-Cinematheque: Sylvester Stallone.
Bujalski, talking by phone from his home in Austin, says that he’s a big fan of the star of the “Rocky” and “Rambo” movies. To sweeten the deal a little, Healy offered to screen a 35mm print of Stallone’s lesser-known 1978 movie “Paradise Alley,” a movie Bujalski has never seen.
“Jim, in addition to being a great guy, is uniquely positioned to make something like this happen,” Bujalski said. “I’m a huge Stallone fan and I’m also a crazy person who is still attached to this outdated idea that movies are best seen in the theater on 35mm, at least the ones that are meant to be seen in 35mm.”
“Paradise Alley” screens at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, in the UW-Cinematheque, 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave., and Bujalski will talk about the movie and Stallone’s career after that. Before that, Bujalski will screen his 2002 debut, “Funny Ha Ha,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28, and his quirky “Computer Chess” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 29. All three screenings are free and open to the public.
“Funny Ha Ha” was one of the first films in the so-called “mumblecore” movement in independent film in the 2000s. The movement, which also launched Greta Gerwig and Joe Swanberg, featured microbudget, plot-light indie films about the lives and relationships of people in their 20s and 30s.
In recent years, Bujalski has worked with larger budgets and bigger stars. Last year’s critically acclaimed “Support the Girls,” set in a Hooters-like restaurant, starred Regina Hall and Haley Lu Richardson.
But back to Stallone. Bujalski vividly remembers seeing “Rocky III” when he was 5 years old, starting a lifelong interest in the ups and downs of Stallone’s career. For every “Rocky,” there was a “Stop Or My Mom Will Shoot!,” and Stallone often did his best work after Hollywood had written him off.
“We think of him as mainstream, but he’s a pretty unique and oddball character,” Bujalski said. “He’s only mainstream because of that period in the ‘70s and ‘80s where he bent the mainstream to him. He came out of nowhere and nothing with ‘Rocky,’ and by willpower and some degree of luck produced this thing that has shaped the rest of his life, one of the most beloved movies of the last 100 years.”
Watching movies like “Rocky III” as a kid propelled Bujalski to not just love movies, but to want to make them. The Boston-born Bujalski studied film at Harvard, where the Belgian film director Chantal Akerman was his thesis adviser.
In his typically self-effacing way, he says that single-minded focus on making movies throughout his life has been a “blessing and a curse.”
“I went to college with plenty of people who were incredibly smart, incredibly talented and could be making great movies now,” he said. “But they were either a little too sane, or had other options. They had other things they could do with their lives that made more sense.
“I’m in my 40s now and in a perpetual midlife crisis of ‘Wouldn’t it be great to not do this anymore?’ But it’s the only thing I’ve ever known what to do, so I fear that I’m a lifer.”
Bujalski’s latest project is a bit of a left turn, writing the screenplay for a live-action version of “Lady and the Tramp” for Disney’s new streaming service. He said he enjoyed the work, but wonders how much of what he wrote will make it into the finished product.
“It was a very fun job and I really liked all the people involved and I’m really excited to see what they come up with,” he said. “I have few illusions that it will be my story. All the heavy lifting on that story was done a few decades before I was born. I think what we’re going to end up with on screen is a fairly faithful retelling of the original movie.”
In addition to the UW-Cinematheque screenings, Bujalski has been revisiting his second film, “Mutual Appreciation,” preparing a Blu-ray release for later this year. He said that while he looks at his early work sometimes with bafflement or surprise — “surprise that I thought I could get away with that" — overall, he doesn’t mind.
“I’m looking at work that I did quite a long time ago, and I’m young and the movie is young,” he said. “But there’s a bunch of us. There’s people on screen that I love and I still love. I’m looking at all the great work that my cinematographer Matthias Grunsky did. So there’s a lot of joy in that.
“I don’t want to make a movie and have it vanish into the contentsphere. I don’t know that I need to be there every time. But to a large degree, the whole reason you make a movie is that it will keep going after you’re done with it.”