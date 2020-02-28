Superficial 'Seberg' biopic doesn't leave you breathless

Cinephiles will forever remember Jean Seberg as the darling of the French New Wave for her role as the American with the blond pageboy haircut who bewitched Jean-Claude Belmondo in Jean-Luc Godard’s 1960 “Breathless.”
But “Seberg” instead focuses on a different, more tragic slice of Seberg’s life. A decade after “Breathless,” she was a middling Hollywood actress who came under fire from the FBI for her work supporting counterculture organizations, including the Black Panthers.
It’s a potentially interesting subject to make a movie about. Unfortunately, “Seberg” takes a fictionalized, superficial approach to the story, seemingly more interested in how Seberg (played by Kristen Stewart) looked in a miniskirt than how she thought or felt about her situation.
It’s not even clear what first draws Seberg to Black Panther Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie), when he causes a disturbance on a plane she’s flying on. But when they get off the plane, she’s making a “black power” salute alongside him for the cameras on the tarmac. Before long, she’s sending donations to Jamal’s community center, and going to bed with Jamal behind the back of his wife (Zazie Beetz).
All this raises the ire of J. Edgar Hoover, whose FBI had a secret program called COINTELPRO that spied on and harassed black leaders and their supporters with the hopes of embarrassing them into silence. A big chunk of “Seberg” doesn’t feature Seberg at all, but follows a fictional FBI agent named Jack Solomon (Jack O’Connell) who is surveilling Seberg, and grows uneasy with the unsavory tactics pushed by his bigoted boss (Vince Vaughn).
The prominence of Solomon’s storyline seems to be a tacit admission by director Benedict Andrews and screenwriters Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse that they can’t make an interesting movie solely about the facts of Seberg’s story.
Andrews takes inspiration from the widescreen Technicolor films of the era in creating the look of “Seberg” — the lush, vibrant colors of Seberg’s world pop off the screen. But all the pretty surfaces can’t disguise the fact that the screenplay is pedestrian, with the characters blurting out their feelings without nuance or subtext. “I’m saying things they don’t want to hear,” Seberg tells her husband (Yvan Attal). “I won’t stop.” It’s like every thuddingly obvious line of the film was written for the trailer.
Stewart delivers a typically strong performance, showing how Seberg descended into fear and paranoia under the FBI harassment campaign. But the rest of the movie doesn’t live up to the fierceness of her performance. I felt more of an emotional connection to Seberg’s tragic story reading her Wikipedia page.