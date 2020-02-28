Superficial 'Seberg' biopic doesn't leave you breathless

Cinephiles will forever remember Jean Seberg as the darling of the French New Wave for her role as the American with the blond pageboy haircut who bewitched Jean-Claude Belmondo in Jean-Luc Godard’s 1960 “Breathless.”

But “Seberg” instead focuses on a different, more tragic slice of Seberg’s life. A decade after “Breathless,” she was a middling Hollywood actress who came under fire from the FBI for her work supporting counterculture organizations, including the Black Panthers.

It’s a potentially interesting subject to make a movie about. Unfortunately, “Seberg” takes a fictionalized, superficial approach to the story, seemingly more interested in how Seberg (played by Kristen Stewart) looked in a miniskirt than how she thought or felt about her situation.

It’s not even clear what first draws Seberg to Black Panther Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie), when he causes a disturbance on a plane she’s flying on. But when they get off the plane, she’s making a “black power” salute alongside him for the cameras on the tarmac. Before long, she’s sending donations to Jamal’s community center, and going to bed with Jamal behind the back of his wife (Zazie Beetz).