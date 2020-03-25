Stuart Gordon, Broom Street Theater founder and horror movie icon, dies at 72

Stuart Gordon, who went from being the bad boy of 1960s theater in Madison to a beloved horror filmmaker, died Tuesday in Los Angeles. He was 72.
Gordon was an icon among horror movie fans for films such as “Re-Animator,” “From Beyond” and “Stuck,” deftly balancing gross-out thrills with humor and pointed social commentary. But in Madison, he is still known for his tenure as a University of Wisconsin-Madison theater student, founding Broom Street Theater and getting arrested in 1968 for a notorious production of “Peter Pan.”
“Stuart Gordon risks arrest and imprisonment for his art,” said author Stuart Levitan, who wrote extensively about Gordon in his book “Madison in the Sixties.” “He faced 10 years in jail and a $10,000 fine. That’s hardcore devotion to your art.”
While the play is still referred to as “the nude ‘Peter Pan’” because it included two naked dancers onstage, the play was intended to be a political allegory of the countercultural times. In August 1968 in Chicago during the Democratic National Convention, anti-Vietnam War protesters filled Grant Park and were assaulted by Chicago police and National Guardsmen under the orders of Major Richard Daley. Gordon was among the protesters, Levitan said.
“The so-called ‘nude Peter Pan’ was an updating based on his experiences getting beat up by the cops in Chicago during the convention,” Levitan said. “He turned Captain Hook into Mayor Daley and the pirates into the cops. Tinker Bell’s pixie dust became LSD.” Among the performers was André De Shields, who would go on to acclaim as a Tony Award-winning star on Broadway.
After its debut performance in the Fredric March Play Circle, university officials locked Gordon’s company out of the theater, and the final performances were staged in Ingraham Hall. Gordon and Carolyn Purdy, his then-girlfriend and future wife of 50 years, who was one of the dancers, were arrested by Madison police on obscenity charges, but the charges were later dropped.
When UW officials demanded that a university professor oversee all of his future productions, Gordon and Purdy went off-campus to found Broom Street Theater. They staged a risqué version of the Greek drama “Lysistrata” in the spring of 1969, but Levitan said Gordon clashed with some of the actors and left the company soon after.
Graduating in 1970 and moving back to Chicago, Gordon founded the Organic Theater Company, where he produced some groundbreaking theater in the 1970s, such as the first productions of David Mamet’s “Sexual Perversity in Chicago” and “Bleacher Bums,” launching the careers of actors like Joe Mantegna, George Wendt and William H. Macy.
“Completely apart from his legacy as a horror director, he has a very important role in avant-garde theater, in Madison and the United States,” Levitan said.
Gordon made the transition to filmmaking with 1985’s “Re-Animator,” a cult classic adaptation of an H.P. Lovecraft story about a mad scientist who uses a glowing green serum to bring the dead back to life. Jim Healy, programming director of the Wisconsin Film Festival and director of the UW Cinematheque, was working at a suburban Chicago movie theater when “Re-Animator” was released and vividly remembers watching it at a midnight screening.
“He was born to make movies,” Healy said. “It was a really great feature debut. I don’t know if it’s his best film, but right off the bat, he’s not a guy hemmed in by his theater background. I think the people who saw his theater productions would tell you the same thing.”
His filmmaking career stuck mostly to horror and science fiction, including other Lovecraft adaptations like “From Beyond” and “Dagon,” and his last film, “Stuck,” which he brought to the Wisconsin Film Festival in 2008.
Healy said Gordon’s work ranks up there with fellow horror greats like David Cronenberg, John Carpenter and George A. Romero, filmmakers who used the genre to tap into societal anxieties.
“He was always making personal films about things that were relevant,” Healy said. “He was really interested in championing the working class over corporations. I don’t think he would point to anything he did and say he did it just for the money. That’s really rare.”
Those who knew Gordon say he was unfailingly kind and generous. He returned to Madison several times over the years, and donated 35mm prints of all of his films to the Wisconsin Center for Film and Theater Research. Healy said that he’s sure the Cinematheque will do some kind of series in the future to honor Gordon’s body of work.
"I like things that are just kind of off-kilter, that just take you places that you haven't been before,” Gordon told the Cap Times in 2000, when he spent a semester in residence back at the UW teaching film acting and production. “These movies are great fun. When I was a kid I wasn't allowed to see them, so that may be part of it.''
