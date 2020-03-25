Stuart Gordon, Broom Street Theater founder and horror movie icon, dies at 72

Healy said Gordon’s work ranks up there with fellow horror greats like David Cronenberg, John Carpenter and George A. Romero, filmmakers who used the genre to tap into societal anxieties.

“He was always making personal films about things that were relevant,” Healy said. “He was really interested in championing the working class over corporations. I don’t think he would point to anything he did and say he did it just for the money. That’s really rare.”

Those who knew Gordon say he was unfailingly kind and generous. He returned to Madison several times over the years, and donated 35mm prints of all of his films to the Wisconsin Center for Film and Theater Research. Healy said that he’s sure the Cinematheque will do some kind of series in the future to honor Gordon’s body of work.

"I like things that are just kind of off-kilter, that just take you places that you haven't been before,” Gordon told the Cap Times in 2000, when he spent a semester in residence back at the UW teaching film acting and production. “These movies are great fun. When I was a kid I wasn't allowed to see them, so that may be part of it.''

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.