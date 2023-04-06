Filmmaker Michael Graf, of Cottage Grove, is executive producer on the production of his award-winning screenplay, "The Last Indian War," the story behind what he calls the most important football game ever played: the Carlisle-Army football game of 1912.

The Emmy Award-winning Graf is working with Rob Pero, founder of Cambridge, Wisconsin-based Perodigm Films, and a Native American-led team to bring "The Last Indian War" to the screen.

"There has never been a time with greater emphasis on social equity than right here, right now," Pero said in a press release. "Today’s audiences crave real and representative stories. For the first time major media platforms in the entertainment marketplace are seeking Indigenous stories told with an authentic Indigenous voice."

Pero, a member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, said the trauma and injustice that government boarding schools forced upon Native American families is just now breaking through mainstream media and into the national discussion.

"The story of Carlisle is prescient today. It matters," he said.

Jim Thorpe’s Carlisle Indians, coached by "Pop" Warner, defeated future president Dwight D. Eisenhower's Army team, 27-6.

"The Last Indian War" screenplay has been honored with about 30 industry awards, including Best Screenplay at the Paris Arts and Movie Festival, Best Historical Screenplay at Sundance's Table Read My Screenplay competition, and Best Sports Screenplay at the Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Houston International Film Festivals.

Graf has been shortlisted twice for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Science’s prestigious Nicholl Fellowship for Screenwriters, and was named a Top 25 Screenwriter To Watch In 2021 by the International Screenwriters Association. He was also the inaugural Writer In Residence at the University of Wisconsin’s Institute For Discovery.

"The Last Indian War" is the story about the forced relocation of Native American children and the birth of the modern game of football, as told through the lens of a Native American child.

Graf said the origins of the sport can be traced back to a Pennsylvania assimilation camp called the Carlisle Indian Industrial School. At Carlisle, which opened in 1879 as the first government-run boarding school for Native American children, the atrocities perpetrated upon Native children affected thousands of students and spanned more than 140 tribes over its 39 years, he said.

He said the story shines a light on the dark history of assimilation schools in the United States. It focuses on Sam American Horse, son of a Lakota chief, and a group of Native American children kidnapped by the U.S. Army and how they overcome incredible adversity, reinvent the game of football, and go on to play one of the greatest football games ever played, against the group responsible for their kidnapping.

"With the ongoing controversy surrounding the use of Native American names and images in football, we should be questioning why and how football programs got their names in the first place," Graf said in the release. "Most people are surprised to find out that the great American pastime owes its very existence to a small group of Native American Indian kids who were ripped from their families and tribes by the U.S. military and sent off to the Carlisle military boarding school in rural Pennsylvania.

"In fact, President Eisenhower said the Carlisle Indians changed the very course of history," he said. "It’s time to bring the story of the Carlisle Indians – the team that invented the modern game of football – to the screen. It's a hell of a good story."

