Stay home and enjoy the virtual 2020 Milwaukee Film Festival

The thing I’ll miss about the in-person version of the Milwaukee Film Festival this year is the inconvenience.

Driving 90 minutes each way to Milwaukee, waiting in lines outside the theater, trying to fit in a quick meal between shuttling from one screening to the next — part of the fun of a film festival is overcoming the real-world obstacles to see good movies, right?

But not this year, of course. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 Milwaukee Film Festival, running this Thursday, Oct. 15, through Thursday, Oct. 29, is entirely online, with nearly 200 films (including shorts) available for rental and viewing at home.

The big upside, of course, is that the festival is now very convenient for film lovers in Madison and elsewhere to enjoy. Most films are available to watch throughout the festival, not just on a certain day and time. Tickets are $8 per screening ($5 for a Milwaukee Film member), or $140 for an all-access pass, and go on sale the first day of the festival at mkefilm.org.