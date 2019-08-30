An aid worker in India gets a mysterious offer from a wealthy woman – millions of dollars for her orphanage, but only if she meets with her personally and attends her daughter’s wedding. At the wedding, an unexpected connection between the two women is revealed, shaking the foundation of the family.
If that plot sounds familiar, you probably saw Susanne Bier’s Oscar-nominated Danish drama “After the Wedding” in 2007. Now comes an American remake, written and directed by Bart Freundlich. But while Bier’s film was raw and emotionally charged, Freundlich’s version is handsome but inert, and plot twists that we went along with in the original seem farfetched here.
Aside from moving the action from Denmark to New York, the biggest change Freundlich has made is to flip the genders of the three main characters. While Mads Mikkelsen played the caring aid worker in the original, in this version it’s Michelle Williams. She plays Isabel, a serene woman who is confused by the mysterious offer, but the orphanage needs funding, and promises to return home from New York with “a suitcase full of money.”
She meets Theresa (Julianne Moore, Freundlich’s wife), a wealthy executive who is planning the wedding of her daughter Grace (Abby Quinn) down to the last meticulous detail. During a discussion on child prostitutes in India with Isabel, Theresa complains about the chef wanted to serve shrimp risotto instead of lobster, and it’s unclear which subject bothers her more.
Theresa’s insistence that Isabel attend the wedding seems bizarre, but with $2 million on the line Isabel is in no position to refuse. At the wedding, she sees Theresa’s husband Oscar (Billy Crudup), a famous sculptor. And something suddenly clicks.
I won’t reveal the secret connection between them, except to say that gender-swapping the roles requires Freundlich to make a complicated plot even more convoluted, in ways that just aren’t convincing. What’s more, instead of carefully doling out the revelations in order to build suspense and feeling, they’re often just dumped out onto the screen in big hunks of exposition, usually in a scene that begins with a line like “Why didn’t you tell me?”
While Bier's film was an emotional pressure cooker as the three characters grappled with their predicament, Freundlich’s film can’t get a rhythm going. Instead, the camera lingers on Isabel staring out pensively at the Manhattan skyline, or Theresa wandering through the woods. Then, in the middle of a scene, the emotions will suddenly get turned up to 11 as a character explodes into histrionics. Then it’s back to the pretty photography.
Moore is reliably strong as Theresa, a woman used to micromanaging every detail of her life suddenly coming to terms with the fact that there are some things she can’t control. But Williams seems surprisingly closed-off as Isabel, and two of our best actresses never develop the on-screen sparks together that we’re expecting – that, indeed, would seem the entire point of making the movie in the first place.