In the “Mission: Impossible” movies, “We’re working on it” has become a recurring joke the way “I’ve got a bad feeling about this” has in the “Star Wars” movies. Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team are constantly flying (or, more often, falling) by the seat of their pants, improvising and scheming their way out of one dire situation after another at the last second.
Which is ironic, because every “Mission: Impossible” movie bears the marks of high-level precision and planning, with incredible stunts, gorgeous filmmaking and delightfully knotty plots that double cross the audience as much as the characters. You can feel the care and craftsmanship in every scene, like when you eat a fancy meal or drive an expensive car.
“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” is the crowning achievement of the franchise, a relentlessly inventive and entertaining action movie. It’s a little darker thematically than the last two films, “Rogue Nation” and “Ghost Protocol,” with a little less of that fun “let’s pull off a caper” energy that was a hallmark of the original TV show. Lalo Schifrin’s iconic theme song even sounds a little more somber here.
But the film is nonstop exhilaration, a fluid, fast-moving series of chases and escapes and showdowns, all executed near flawlessly. And Cruise put himself in harm’s way so often while making the movie (he broke his ankle during production jumping from one roof to another) that it seems almost rude not to enjoy it.
For a film that’s so much fun, “Fallout” gets off to a moody start. Hunt has the weight of the world on his shoulders, plagued by nightmares in which he’s unable to protect his ex-wife Julia (Michelle Monaghan) from the villains of the world, like his old “Rogue Nation” nemesis Solomon Lane (Sean Harris).
His fears prove to be founded. In the next scene, Hunt and his sidekicks Luther (Ving Rhames) and Benji (Simon Pegg) botch an attempt to buy black-market plutonium that a terrorist group called The Apostles want to get their hands on. The Apostles are rogue secret agents who were members of The Syndicate, the organization led by Lane in “Rogue Nation.”
Hunt lost the plutonium because he wasn’t willing to sacrifice Luther and Benji to get it, which makes him a softie in the eyes of CIA chief Sloan (Angela Bassett) and her top man, the ruthless Agent Walker (Henry Cavill). They’d rather just kill everybody and sort it out later. With Walker as a unwilling partner, Hunt goes after the plutonium. That he’s trying to rectify a past mistake gives this mission a poignant urgency.
Casting the imposing Cavill, a literal Superman, turns Cruise into an unlikely underdog by comparison, with Hunt looking older and wearier next to the newer model, and we root for him. I don’t think I’ve ever identified more with a Tom Cruise character than when Hunt takes a nap in the middle of one mission. We feel every punch Hunt takes, and when he jumps off of the side of a building, we go over with him.
And he jumps a lot. There are so many action scenes in the movie that Buzzfeed ought to do a “Which Fallout Action Scene Are You?” quiz. From a stomach-churning parachute drop over Paris to a wild vehicle chase through its streets, from a kinetic foot chase over London rooftops to a helicopter battle over Kashmir, “Fallout” never lets up. The sequences are masterful, beautifully shot by cinematographer Rob Hardy (it's worth the IMAX surcharge) and edited by Eddie Hamilton, with director Christopher McQuarrie always making sure the viewer knows what’s going on moment to moment.
The supporting cast, including Rebecca Ferguson as MI6 agent Ilsa Faust and Alec Baldwin as the IMF chief Hunley, each get their moments to shine (although Jeremy Renner's absence is never explained). I especially enjoyed a couple of tender moments by the burly Rhames, and the film convincingly conveys that Hunt cares for this superspy family and is devoted to protecting them. And, if you're a "M:I" fan who lives for those moments when a character takes off a rubber mask to reveal their real identity, you won't be disappointed.
Now the next impossible mission, should they choose to accept it? Somehow top this with a seventh movie.