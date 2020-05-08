'Spaceship Earth' revisits the ultimate quarantine experiment

If you think spending seven weeks under self-isolation is too much to take, imagine being one of the crew members of “Biosphere 2.” On Sept. 26, 1991, eight visionaries locked themselves inside a three-acre, $150 million glass-and-steel structure in Arizona.

For two years.

The facility was intended to be a self-sustaining ecosystem, capable of producing and reproducing enough food, water and oxygen for not just two years, but a century. In retrospect, it was probably a bad omen that when the explorers entered Biosphere 2 on the first day, the door wouldn’t close properly behind them.

What went wrong with Biosphere 2, but also what went right, is the subject of Matt Wolf’s engaging documentary “Spaceship Earth.” The film is fittingly being released on video-on-demand as much of the world is sequestered inside their own personal ecosystems, much of us thinking anew about how interconnected the Earth (aka “Biosphere 1”) turns out to be.

The film is available for rental through Virtual Cinema, with the $12 rental fee split between the distributor, NEON, and the UW Cinematheque.