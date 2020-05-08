'Spaceship Earth' revisits the ultimate quarantine experiment

If you think spending seven weeks under self-isolation is too much to take, imagine being one of the crew members of “Biosphere 2.” On Sept. 26, 1991, eight visionaries locked themselves inside a three-acre, $150 million glass-and-steel structure in Arizona.
For two years.
The facility was intended to be a self-sustaining ecosystem, capable of producing and reproducing enough food, water and oxygen for not just two years, but a century. In retrospect, it was probably a bad omen that when the explorers entered Biosphere 2 on the first day, the door wouldn’t close properly behind them.
What went wrong with Biosphere 2, but also what went right, is the subject of Matt Wolf’s engaging documentary “Spaceship Earth.” The film is fittingly being released on video-on-demand as much of the world is sequestered inside their own personal ecosystems, much of us thinking anew about how interconnected the Earth (aka “Biosphere 1”) turns out to be.
The film is available for rental through Virtual Cinema, with the $12 rental fee split between the distributor, NEON, and the UW Cinematheque.
Although a scientific project, Biosphere 2 had its roots not in science but in performing arts. Its guru, John Allen, was a charismatic individual who drew like-minded people to San Francisco in the late 1960s. It wasn’t a cult, necessarily, but a colleague describes him as a virtuoso “mind musician,” able to figure out what people needed, and controlling them by providing or withholding that thing.
Instead of doing drugs and protesting the war in Vietnam, the group did odd performance art pieces and embarked on big projects, like starting a farm in New Mexico or building their own massive sailing ship. When the ship first hits the water, and proves to be seaworthy, it’s a real lump-in-the-throat moment.
With the backing of a billionaire’s son, Allen embarked on his next “lifeboat” idea, building the self-contained Biosphere 2 that could sustain life for a hundred years on Mars or on the moon — or on the Earth, if global warming made the planet uninhabitable.
The project was launched to much media fanfare (Phil Donahue hosted an episode of his show from outside Biosphere 2), and the explorers started off with much enthusiasm and energy. But as problems arose, the media began to sour on the project, especially when it was revealed that the project was using “cheats” like pumping in oxygen from outside.
“Biosphere 2” is now remembered as a massive flop, but “Spaceship Earth” makes clear that, like all of Allen’s works, it was as much a performance art piece as a scientific experiment all along. The idea that we could use science to save ourselves from the consequences of our own bad decisions was a powerful one — even if the reality couldn’t live up to it.
Wolf uses lots of grainy videotape footage from the ‘80s and ‘90s, a mix of media reports from outside the dome and home-movie footage shot inside, to transport the viewer back into that era. He also interviews all the surviving members of the crew, and Allen himself, still full of big plans at 91.
I went into “Spaceship Earth” expecting a real-life version of a Christopher Guest mockumentary, about a team of cheerful ex-hippies in way over their heads. But Wolf’s documentary is more generous in spirit to these cockeyed optimists.
Sure, Biosphere 2 was a little silly, and it may not have worked out. But what did you do to try to save the planet today?
