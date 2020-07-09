'Sometimes Always Never' is always quirky but only sometimes successful

It happens every once in a while when you play Scrabble. You have a rack full of promising letters — a Q, a V, a C, maybe a couple of U’s — and absolutely no way to make a word out of them.
Watching “Sometimes Always Never” felt kind of like that, and not just because Scrabble figures prominently in the plot. Carl Hunter’s quirky drama puts a lot of interesting pieces on the board, but can’t put them together into something coherent.
The film is available Friday on video on demand, and should not be confused with the abortion drama "Never Rarely Sometimes Always," which is one of the best movies of the year.
The 10-point “Q” of the bunch is the great British character actor Bill Nighy, who gets a rare and welcome lead role as Alan, a retired tailor known for dressing nattily. The title of the film refers to Alan’s advice to his teenage grandson (Louis Healy) about when to use the buttons in a three-button suit: sometimes the top one, always the middle one, never the bottom one.
Alan may look like the picture of elegance and style, but his life is far from glamorous. He lives in a tiny camper, and has spent his life trying to track down his missing son Michael, who stormed out of the house 20 years ago after an argument over a Scrabble game and never came back. Now, Alan has resurfaced in the life of his other son, Peter (Sam Riley), claiming that a body has surfaced in a small town that may be Michael. Peter, who felt neglected growing up because Alan was so focused on Michael, is sure his father is on a wild goose chase, but goes along anyway.
Nighy and Riley are good together, and Cottrell Boyce’s screenplay offers some quirky digressions, such as an entertaining bit from Alan about how his mother was a “part-time freelance coal miner.” Boyce also gets Scrabble as a metaphor for the rhythms of life; you think you’ll spend your life making seven-letter words on triple word scores, Alan says, only in time you find that most of your moves are grinding out two- and three-letter words for meager points.
Unfortunately, the appealing honesty of the writing and the performances is constantly undercut by the film’s distracting visual style. Hunter paints every wall in bright, garish colors, bathing the actors in blinding white lights, shooting at canted angles. It feels like you’re watching a recording of a community theater production rather than a movie. And when the characters drive a car, Hunter uses rear projection so obvious and hammy that it feels like a TV show from the 1960s.
I get that this retro visual design is meant to convey that Alan is stuck in the past. But “Sometimes Always Never” also seems stuck in the past of 1990s indie films, where first-time filmmakers used an abundance of style to overcompensate for a lack of ideas. But “Sometimes Always Never” has plenty of ideas, and a lot of heart. I wish it had the confidence to rely on those.
