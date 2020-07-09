'Sometimes Always Never' is always quirky but only sometimes successful

Alan may look like the picture of elegance and style, but his life is far from glamorous. He lives in a tiny camper, and has spent his life trying to track down his missing son Michael, who stormed out of the house 20 years ago after an argument over a Scrabble game and never came back. Now, Alan has resurfaced in the life of his other son, Peter (Sam Riley), claiming that a body has surfaced in a small town that may be Michael. Peter, who felt neglected growing up because Alan was so focused on Michael, is sure his father is on a wild goose chase, but goes along anyway.

Nighy and Riley are good together, and Cottrell Boyce’s screenplay offers some quirky digressions, such as an entertaining bit from Alan about how his mother was a “part-time freelance coal miner.” Boyce also gets Scrabble as a metaphor for the rhythms of life; you think you’ll spend your life making seven-letter words on triple word scores, Alan says, only in time you find that most of your moves are grinding out two- and three-letter words for meager points.