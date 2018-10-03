At one point, one of the teenage girls in “Skate Kitchen” says “Us girls think too much.” Think too much about their bodies, about what boys think of them, what their parents think of them, what their peers think.
On a skateboard, there’s no room for thinking. It’s just feeling and doing, which is what makes it such a symbol of emancipation in Crystal Moselle’s joyful and wise new film. "Skate Kitchen" has its Madison premiere at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 227 State St. The screening is free for museum members and $7 for all others.
Moselle’s first film was a documentary, “The Wolfpack.” While “Skate Kitchen” is a fictional feature, it has a documentary-like feel, as if we’re hanging out with these girls as they explore the city on their boards.
Camille (Rachelle Vinberg) is a lonely teenager living on Long Island, where she’s often the only girl skating at her local skate park. She feels isolated and alienated at the park, where the teenage boys mock and disrespect her abilities. When she injures herself and starts bleeding profusely, they scoff that she must be having her period.
The injury prompts her controlling single mother (Elizabeth Rodriguez) to ban Camille from skateboarding. Scrolling Instagram one night in her room, Camille sees skate videos posted by a group of girls on New York’s Lower East Side who call themselves Skate Kitchen. She hops onto the train into the city to find the posse, and before long becomes one of them.
Moselle and cinematographer Shabier Kirchner capture New York in all its forbidding and gritty beauty, with intoxicating scenes of the Skate Kitchen crew confidently skating the city as if they own it. They also capture the complexity of adolescent girlhood, as Camille becomes empowered by joining the group, becoming something of a leader and a mediator among some of Skate Kitchen’s most tempestuous personalities.
The cast is mostly made up of non-professional actors cast as much for their skating ability as their acting ability. Their camaraderie is convincingly natural and affecting, as they skate together and support each other.
But it can’t last, of course. Trouble comes when Camille falls for a young skater (Jaden Smith — yes, that Jaden Smith) from a rival crew, and her friends demand that she choose between him and them. The rift among the girls is heartrending, and Vinberg beautifully underplays Camille’s conflict.
“Skate Kitchen” is at its best when it skates away from the plot, and focuses on these teenage girls as they claim a piece of the city for themselves.