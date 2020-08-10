Shooting Madison horror film 'Survival Guide' casts a spell on young cast

Fritz, who moved back to Madison after several years in Los Angeles to be closer to family, said he wanted the film to capture the spirit he had making movies growing up in Monona when he was a kid. He also wanted to challenge the conventional wisdom in Hollywood, attributed to W.C. Fields, that you should never work with children or animals.

“Kids are awesome,” he said. “You don’t need a celebrity if you have a group of kids. They create this magic. I was trying to make movies when I was 11 years old in Monona. I’ve always been really attracted to movies like 'Goonies' and 'Stand by Me,' movies that center around a group of kids."

After having created two web series (“The Ethical Slut” and “Cynthia Watros Gets Lost”) and acting as producer on other films such as “Aquarians,” Fritz launched his feature film debut largely as an experiment. Could he write, direct and produce his own feature film, close to home, for only $20,000?

“I wanted to experiment with ultra low budgets,” he said. “I’ve always been fascinated by how you can make something out of nothing if you know what you’re doing,” he said.