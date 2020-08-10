Shooting Madison horror film 'Survival Guide' casts a spell on young cast

Six kids go deep into the woods on an “Outward Bound”-style camping trip, only to suspect that their “counselors” may in fact be witches who need them for some kind of ritual.
Sounds pretty exciting. But the real adventure in “Survival Guide” may have taken place behind the camera, as a first-time feature filmmaker from Madison and a few young actors made an ultra-low budget horror/thriller in the wilds of southern Wisconsin.
“Survival Guide," which seems like a fun throwback to '80s genre films, will get its Madison premiere at 9 p.m. Friday at Warner Park as part of the Madison Mallards’ “Duck Pond Drive-In” series. Writer-director Ben Fritz and most of the cast will be on hand at the premiere.
The film actually got its world premiere in February at the Beloit International Film Festival, where it took home the Best Wisconsin Feature Award. On Tuesday, Aug. 18, “Survival Guide” will be available worldwide for rental or purchase through Amazon Video.
Fritz, who moved back to Madison after several years in Los Angeles to be closer to family, said he wanted the film to capture the spirit he had making movies growing up in Monona when he was a kid. He also wanted to challenge the conventional wisdom in Hollywood, attributed to W.C. Fields, that you should never work with children or animals.
“Kids are awesome,” he said. “You don’t need a celebrity if you have a group of kids. They create this magic. I was trying to make movies when I was 11 years old in Monona. I’ve always been really attracted to movies like 'Goonies' and 'Stand by Me,' movies that center around a group of kids."
After having created two web series (“The Ethical Slut” and “Cynthia Watros Gets Lost”) and acting as producer on other films such as “Aquarians,” Fritz launched his feature film debut largely as an experiment. Could he write, direct and produce his own feature film, close to home, for only $20,000?
“I wanted to experiment with ultra low budgets,” he said. “I’ve always been fascinated by how you can make something out of nothing if you know what you’re doing,” he said.
Fritz found his young, diverse cast — Zoie Smallman, Guidry Ridge, Elijah Edwards, Bodhi Kauss, Fatou Fofana and Luka Simpson — through his connections in the Madison theater community. The most familiar face in the cast is likely American Players Theatre core member Colleen Madden, who seems to have a ball playing the sinister head of Survival Guide.
Despite the price tag, “Survival Guide” doesn’t look cheap, featuring a full cast, CGI visual effects and some breathtaking locations in Wisconsin’s Driftless region, from Baraboo Hills to Governor Dodge State Park to the Wisconsin River.
"We had these beautiful days where the sun was just splashing down on us," Madden said in another behind-the-scenes interview. "It was a little bit like being at camp."
The film was shot in just 14 days in the summer of 2017, the shooting schedule limited to only eight hours per day because of the young cast. Fritz fondly recalls listening to his young actors chat excitedly in his truck as they drove out in the morning to that day's location.
“The kids learned filmmaking fast,” Fritz said. “Because I was working with kids and it’s such a low budget, I needed to keep it moving. I could not sit there and try and perfect a shot. We had three or four takes at most, and then would just move on.
“It was just an all-around great experience,” he said. “These kids have never done any film work. A lot of them will say that they’re much better film watchers than they were before. They didn’t realize that it took so much work.”
"Now that I have a better understanding of how moviemaking works, I'll be watching movies nowadays and be thinking, 'Oh, that must have sucked,' or 'That must have taken forever,'" Zoie said in a behind-the-scenes interview on the movie's website.
In fact, Fritz has used the experience of making the film to springboard the creation of Children’s Film Academy of Madison, an organization that supports and mentors young filmmakers. Elijah made his first short film, “Make A Wish,” through the Academy this summer, and it will premiere before “Survival Guide” at Friday’s screening.
A second one created by Madden and Guidry (who are mother and son), a Spring Green riff on “The Goonies’ called “The Greenies,” is also in production.
“They’re willing to go where you’re offering,” Fritz said. “It’s so inspiring.”
