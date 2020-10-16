'Sh*thouse' is a sweet-natured campus comedy

One night, Alex decides to break out of his shell and go to a party at the notoriously grungy frat house whose nickname on campus gives the movie its title. He runs into Maggie (Dylan Gelula), a sophomore who is the R.A. on Alex’s floor. They dance, they drink, they have awkward sex.

And then their relationship really starts, in an all-night walk-and-talk around the city that fans of Richard Linklater (an obvious but not overwhelming influence on Raiff) will recognize immediately. Raiff’s dialogue is very witty, as their conversation veers from silly observations to family history and back again, and Raiff and Gelula have an easygoing, unforced cadence that’s a pleasure to listen to.

They wake up the next morning, and Alex is convinced they’ve started something great. But the more wary Maggie, for whom one-night-stands have become a familiar routine, pushes him away. One of the great things about “Sh*thouse” is that while we naturally align with the wounded romantic Alex, we can also empathize with Maggie’s point of view. Alex is a nice guy, but so lonely that he clings to Maggie like a drowning man hanging onto a life preserver.