'Sh*thouse' is a sweet-natured campus comedy

In “Sh*thouse,” writer-director-star Cooper Raiff looks back on the highs and lows of college life with the hindsight of wisdom and experience. Well, he looks back with about six months’ hindsight. He was 21 when he made the movie.
Despite (or perhaps because of) his young age, Raiff has made an open-hearted and very funny semi-autobiographical debut feature. He isn’t shy about tapping into moments of tender vulnerability, where another filmmaker might be more comfortable hiding emotion beneath a disaffected pose.
The film is now available to stream on VOD sites like VUDU, Amazon and iTunes, but be warned that it might take a little while to find, as different sites seem to censor the title in different ways. It’s worth the search.
Alex (Raiff) is a long way from his home in Texas, a freshman at a university in Los Angeles. He’s an affable and sweet guy, but college isn’t going well for him. His roommate, a vaping standup comic (Logan Miller) is probably his best friend, and they hate each other. Most nights, Alex eats meals alone in his room, making up fake friends to talk about with his mother (Amy Landecker) back home so she doesn’t worry.
One night, Alex decides to break out of his shell and go to a party at the notoriously grungy frat house whose nickname on campus gives the movie its title. He runs into Maggie (Dylan Gelula), a sophomore who is the R.A. on Alex’s floor. They dance, they drink, they have awkward sex.
And then their relationship really starts, in an all-night walk-and-talk around the city that fans of Richard Linklater (an obvious but not overwhelming influence on Raiff) will recognize immediately. Raiff’s dialogue is very witty, as their conversation veers from silly observations to family history and back again, and Raiff and Gelula have an easygoing, unforced cadence that’s a pleasure to listen to.
They wake up the next morning, and Alex is convinced they’ve started something great. But the more wary Maggie, for whom one-night-stands have become a familiar routine, pushes him away. One of the great things about “Sh*thouse” is that while we naturally align with the wounded romantic Alex, we can also empathize with Maggie’s point of view. Alex is a nice guy, but so lonely that he clings to Maggie like a drowning man hanging onto a life preserver.
In a typical romantic comedy, Alex would go to increasingly dramatic lengths to win Maggie back until she finally relented. But the film is smarter and more empathetic than that, as Alex realizes he has to work on himself. I honestly wasn’t sure whether Alex and Maggie would get back together and, on some level, we develop such affection for both of them that what we really want is for them both to get to a good place, together or separately.
The film has a scruffy charm and sweetness that belies its somewhat in-your-face title, and you can imagine Raiff made it as a message in a bottle for all those freshmen who think they’re the only ones not crushing college. That empathy rings true throughout the film, and makes Raiff a filmmaker to watch.
