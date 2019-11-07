With Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" opening later this month (it's playing in Madison at FLIX Brewhouse Madison starting on Nov. 22, yay!), and he and Francis Ford Coppola getting into a dust-up over the cinematic value of Marvel movies, this is a great time to revisit one of Coppola's masterpieces, "The Godfather, Part II."
Actually, any time is a good time to revisit the film that many critics believe outdid the 1972 original. Coppola took the sections of Mario Puzo's novel he didn't use -- the story of young Vito Corleone as a new immigrant, and of Michael Corleone settling into his role as head of the family -- and turned what could have been a disjointed story into an epic story, not just about crime, but about family legacies and the American dream.
"The Godfather, Part II" will be the focus of the next Cap Times Classic Movie Chat on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. at Marcus Point Cinemas, 7825 Big Sky Drive. (The chats normally take place on the last Wednesday of the month, but that would be the day before Thanksgiving, already one of the biggest movie premiere days of the year.)
See the movie on the big screen and then talk about it with me, the Cap Times movie critic, afterwards. Tickets are $10 through marcustheatres.com.
Back when the screenings were at AMC Madison 6, we did the original "Godfather," and it was a lot of fun to watch the film again and to talk about it. I'm really looking forward to hearing what audiences think about it.
And, don't worry, we won't be doing "Godfather III" anytime soon.