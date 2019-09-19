A lot of people have seen "The Shawshank Redemption."
Some of it, anyway.
A box office disappointment when it was first released in 1994, the film found a second life when it became a staple of basic cable channels like TBS and USA. When you first saw it, odds are you turned it on halfway through, maybe changing channels after the ballgame ended on a Sunday afternoon.
It's definitely worth seeing from start to finish — Frank Darabont's adaptation of a Stephen King novella from "Different Seasons" tells the story of a wrongfully convicted man (Tim Robbins), his escape plan, and most of all his friendship with a fellow lifer inmate (Morgan Freeman).
For its 25th anniversary, "Shawshank" is back in theaters, and the subject of the next Cap Times Classic Movie Chat on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. at Marcus Point, 7825 Big Sky Drive. See the movie and then talk about it afterward with Cap Times film critic Rob Thomas. Rob will tell stories about the making of the movie and his own thoughts on an unlikely modern classic.