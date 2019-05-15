It was the last movie Orson Welles would direct for Hollywood. It features one of the most famous opening shots in movie history, a single three-and-a-half-minute tracking shot that follows the fate of a car bomb being driven across the Mexico-U.S. border.
It’s the 1958 classic noir “Touch of Evil,” and it’s the film being featured in this month’s Cap Times Classic Movie Chat. We’re screening it at Marcus Point Cinema, 7825 Big Sky Drive, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29.
Welles also wrote the screenplay, and stars as a corrupt Texas sheriff who tangles with an upstanding Mexican detective (Charlton Heston). It’s a great film, full of plot twists, oddball characters and memorable shots. The film was carelessly re-edited by the studio before it was dumped into theaters as the bottom half of a double feature, but has since come to be regarded as a great movie, and was re-edited to follow Welles’ original vision.
Come see it for only $5 and talk about it afterwards with Cap Times movie critic Rob Thomas. Cap Times Members can use the VIP tickets they received as part of their memberships. Hope to see you there.