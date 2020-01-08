See 'Kill Bill, Vol. 1' at the next Cap Times Classic Movie Chat on Jan. 22

In December, the Cap Times Classic Movie Chat warmed the cockles of your heart with the uplifting classic “It’s A Wonderful Life.”

For January, we’re going in a different direction. To put it mildly.

The January movie we’ll be watching and talking about is “Kill Bill: Vol. 1,” Quentin Tarantino’s bloody mash-up of all his favorite movie obsessions, from kung fu movie to action thriller. Uma Thurman was Oscar-nominated for her role as The Bride, a former assassin who hunts down her former crew one by one after they crash (I mean, really crash) her wedding.

It’s a fun movie, and in light of Tarantino’s almost assured Oscar nomination for “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood,” will be interesting to revisit. The screening is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Marcus Point Cinemas, 7825 Big Sky Drive. Tickets are only $6 and are on sale now.