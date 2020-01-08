You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
See 'Kill Bill, Vol. 1' at the next Cap Times Classic Movie Chat on Jan. 22
top story

See 'Kill Bill, Vol. 1' at the next Cap Times Classic Movie Chat on Jan. 22

Kill Bill, Vol. 1

Uma Thurman plays the vengeful Bride in Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill, Vol. 1."

 FILE PHOTO

In December, the Cap Times Classic Movie Chat warmed the cockles of your heart with the uplifting classic “It’s A Wonderful Life.”

For January, we’re going in a different direction. To put it mildly.

The January movie we’ll be watching and talking about is “Kill Bill: Vol. 1,” Quentin Tarantino’s bloody mash-up of all his favorite movie obsessions, from kung fu movie to action thriller. Uma Thurman was Oscar-nominated for her role as The Bride, a former assassin who hunts down her former crew one by one after they crash (I mean, really crash) her wedding.

It’s a fun movie, and in light of Tarantino’s almost assured Oscar nomination for “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood,” will be interesting to revisit. The screening is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Marcus Point Cinemas, 7825 Big Sky Drive. Tickets are only $6 and are on sale now.

The screening is part of a month of Tarantino movies at Point — "Reservoir Dogs" is screening tonight, "Pulp Fiction" on Jan. 15, and "Kill Bill, Vol. 2" on Jan. 29. (Would have loved to have seen the sublime "Jackie Brown" on the big screen again, but you can't have everything.)

Hope to see you there!

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic. He joined the Cap Times in 1999 and has written about movies, music, food and books.

Related to this story

Most Popular

From Pitt to DiCaprio, stars turn out for AFI Awards
Movies

From Pitt to DiCaprio, stars turn out for AFI Awards

  • Updated

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — From Leonardo DiCaprio to Brad Pitt, some of Hollywood’s brightest stars came together to relax and sip wine in a room where everyone ended up walking away a winner at the American Film Institute Awards on Friday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics