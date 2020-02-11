You are the owner of this article.
See 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade' Feb. 19 at the Cap Times Classic Movie Chat
See 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade' Feb. 19 at the Cap Times Classic Movie Chat

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
“Germany has declared war on the Jones boys!” Of the three sequels to “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” 1989’s “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” is clearly the best. Not only does it have a great story, with Indy racing the Nazis to find the Holy Grail, but the addition of Sean Connery as Indy’s dad leads to some great comic and poignant moments between Connery and Harrison Ford.

It’s also the quintessential big-screen summer movie. So, even though it’s cold and snowy out, let’s go see “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Marcus Point Cinemas, 7825 Big Sky Drive as the February edition of the Cap Times Classic Movie Chat.

Watch the film, and then afterwards I’ll talk a little about the making of the movie. The Classic Movie Chats are always a good time, and this one should be especially fun. Tickets are only $6 through marcustheatres.com. Hope to see you there!

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic. He joined the Cap Times in 1999 and has written about movies, music, food and books.

