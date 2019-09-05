One of the many highlights of this year’s Cap Times Idea Fest is an all-star panel of Washington Post journalists talking about “What Trump Wrought and What 2020 Will Bring: The State of the Nation and American Politics.”
Post Associate Editor David Maraniss is moderating the panel, which includes columnist Alexandra Petri, investigative reporter Carol Leonnig and opinion columnist Catherine Rampell. The freewheeling discussion takes place at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Memorial Union's Shannon Hall, 800 Langdon St.
With all that WaPo talent in town, it made sense that for our special bonus Cap Times Classic Movie Chat for Idea Fest, we’d pick a movie that chronicles one of the most famous episodes in the newspaper’s history.
“All the President’s Men,” based on the book by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, follows the dogged efforts of the two reporters (played by Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman, respectively) to investigate the break-in at Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate building, and then follow the trail that led back to the Nixon White House.
