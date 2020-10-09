'Searching for Mr. Rugoff' finds indie film's greatest showman

The most famous scene in Woody Allen’s “Annie Hall” is the one in which an exasperated Allen is waiting in a long line to get in to see an arthouse movie, forced to listen to a pseudo-intellectual behind him pontificate about Federico Fellini and Marshall McLuhan.
Even though the scene wasn’t filmed at one of Donald Rugoff’s theaters, it captures the spirit he brought to arthouse cinema in the 1970s. As the owner of five theaters on the Upper East Side as well as a distributor of independent films, Rugoff turned films like “Z,” “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” and “Gimme Shelter” into can’t-miss events that New Yorkers would line up for (and argue about) every weekend.
Rugoff’s synthesis of art appreciation and business savvy provided the template for future generations of indie film distribution, from Miramax in the 1990s to A24 today. So filmmaker and producer Ira Deutchman, who worked for Rugoff at his company Cinema 5, was stunned to see that Rugoff is almost completely forgotten. He doesn’t even have a Wikipedia page.
Deutchman aims to rectify that with his new documentary, “Searching for Mr. Rugoff,” an entertaining profile of a brilliant but self-destructive man and the world he created. The film has its Madison premiere this week through UW Cinematheque, and viewers can obtain a free screening link by emailing info@cinema.wisc.edu and putting “RUGOFF” in the subject line. The UW Cinematheque is also offering a link to the Rolling Stones documentary "Gimme Shelter," one of the films that Rugoff championed.
Rugoff brought the creative sensibilities of a 1950s B-movie titan like William Castle to 1970s arthouse film, realizing that boundary-busting films like Andy Warhol’s “Trash” and Nicolas Roeg’s “The Man Who Fell to Earth” could be marketed not just as great cinema but as sensational experiences.
He didn’t let his own tastes get in the way of making a buck. Robert Downey (father of the actor) recalls Rugoff saying of Downey’s trippy film “Putney Swope” that “I don’t get it, but I like it" — which is about the best an avant-garde filmmaker can hope to hear from a distributor.
Working for the disheveled, tempestuous Rugoff was a memorably fraught experience; one could walk into his office and meet Jean-Luc Godard, or one could walk into his office and get fired for no reason. Deutchman interviews many of his fellow ex-Cinema 5 employees, as well as his ex-wife and two sons, to paint a portrait of a man with big ideas and an even bigger ego.
Rugoff’s abrasive personality may have contributed to his downfall. When Cinema 5 was bought out from under him in a hostile takeover, he had few personal connections to help him rebound and faded into obscurity. One thread in “Searching for Mr. Rugoff” follows Deutchman as he chases down a rumor that Rugoff spent the rest of his life running a cinema inside an abandoned church in Martha’s Vineyard.
With an evocative score by Madison native Leo Sidran, it’s hard to call “Searching for Mr. Rugoff” an “affectionate” documentary, since Rugoff didn’t seem to inspire much affection. But it is engaging and respectful, and honest about his achievements and his failings.
