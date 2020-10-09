'Searching for Mr. Rugoff' finds indie film's greatest showman

Deutchman aims to rectify that with his new documentary, “Searching for Mr. Rugoff,” an entertaining profile of a brilliant but self-destructive man and the world he created. The film has its Madison premiere this week through UW Cinematheque, and viewers can obtain a free screening link by emailing info@cinema.wisc.edu and putting “RUGOFF” in the subject line. The UW Cinematheque is also offering a link to the Rolling Stones documentary "Gimme Shelter," one of the films that Rugoff championed.

Rugoff brought the creative sensibilities of a 1950s B-movie titan like William Castle to 1970s arthouse film, realizing that boundary-busting films like Andy Warhol’s “Trash” and Nicolas Roeg’s “The Man Who Fell to Earth” could be marketed not just as great cinema but as sensational experiences.

He didn’t let his own tastes get in the way of making a buck. Robert Downey (father of the actor) recalls Rugoff saying of Downey’s trippy film “Putney Swope” that “I don’t get it, but I like it" — which is about the best an avant-garde filmmaker can hope to hear from a distributor.